Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas 2025 Closes With Strong Momentum

The leading B2B beauty exhibition in the Americas reaffirms its industry leadership.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / The 22nd edition of Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas wrapped up with strong momentum, reaffirming its position as the leading B2B event for the beauty industry in the Americas. With 26,000 visits from 103 countries and more than 1,000 exhibiting companies from 44 countries, the exhibition once again served as a vital meeting point for industry stakeholders across the globe to establish new partnerships, share insights, and explore the latest trends and innovations. Notably, Korean Beauty continued its remarkable industry influence, with a striking 51% increase in Korean brands and suppliers participating on the show floor.

SHOW HIGHLIGHTS

Networking and Can't Miss Content

More than 200 leading buyers, including L'Oréal, Nordstrom, Revlon, and Target, were hosted as part of Cosmoprof's exclusive Buyer Program, which, along with Cosmoprof's AI-powered matchmaking tool, enabled professionals to maximize their time at the event and connect with the right partners.

Attendees also benefited from a rich schedule of educational content through Entrepreneur Academy, CosmoTalks, and Cosmopack Education, which hosted standing-room-only sessions on the beauty supply chain. The curated sessions and panel discussions were designed to deepen industry knowledge and address timely topics, such as engaging Generation Alpha, understanding the current state of the industry, and navigating the new era of beauty packaging.

A Celebration of Trends and Innovation

This year's CosmoTrends report, curated by BEAUTYSTREAMS, showcased 22 exhibiting companies aligned with five emerging beauty directions. Featured innovations included products focused on sensitive and reactive skin, regenerative formulations powered by PDRN, advanced mask technologies, multifunctional device-solution combinations, and cutting-edge lip care treatments. These trends were highlighted through a dedicated on-site installation and explored further during a CosmoTalks session, offering a clear perspective on where the beauty industry is headed.

In partnership with BEAUTYSTREAMS, the global industry reference, the winners of the Cosmoprof & Cosmopack North America Awards were announced during the Welcome Party on the evening of the show's first day, celebrating product excellence across six key categories. For the first time, the awards included exhibitors from both the Las Vegas and Miami editions.

Winners of the Cosmopack North America Awards, which recognize the best in beauty supply chain exhibitors, included ICURE Pharm & Cosmetics Inc. in the Formulation and Packaging: Design & Materials category, and Shinkwang M&P in the Packaging: Design & Materials category. Winners of the Cosmoprof North America Awards, which celebrate finished product beauty brands, included N&B S.r.l. Società Benefit in the Green & Organic category; Amaxy in the Hair Products category; Aekyung Industrial Co., Ltd. in the Make Up & Nail Products category; and NANOBIOSYSTEM CO., LTD. in the Skin & Body Care Products category.

Exhibitors Delivered Sensory Showcases

This year's show floor buzzed with creativity and energy. Exhibitors stepped beyond the traditional booth format, delivering interactive product demos, sensory experiences, immersive pop-ups, and eye-catching installations-transforming the show into a dynamic playground for discovery and connection.

Enthusiastic Feedback from Exhibitors and Attendees

The response from both exhibitors and attendees underscored the event's impact and value. Many praised the high quality of business connections, the diversity of participants, and the seamless organization of the show.

Exhibitors noted an increase in meaningful buyer interactions and appreciated the opportunity to showcase their innovations to a highly targeted audience. Attendees highlighted the event's energy, relevance, and the chance to discover cutting-edge products, attend impactful educational sessions, and engage in strategic conversations with industry leaders.

Returning exhibitor Colep Consumer Products' Senior Vice President Luisella Bovera said, "Cosmoprof North America was a great success for Colep Consumer Products, with an outstanding number of visitors and a highly engaged audience."

Dr. Whitney Hovenic and Hillary Schieve, Founders of SPOOGE, launched their sunscreen product at the show and said, "Being part of the Discover Beauty program [within Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas] was a truly transformative experience-one that offered invaluable exposure, meaningful industry recognition, and access to high-value contacts that will have a lasting impact on our growth."

Katie Petroskey, Senior Manager of Brand Acquisition for Nordstrom Marketplace said, "Overall experience with Cosmoprof was extremely positive. The Nordstrom marketplace team came to the show to discover new brands in the beauty space to launch on our online platform, and we absolutely did that. We felt that there were high quality brands at the show who met all our criteria and were very interested in coming onto Nordstrom's platform."

Looking Ahead

As the beauty landscape continues to evolve, Cosmoprof North America remains the platform where the industry's future takes shape. From cutting-edge innovation to meaningful connection, each edition builds on the last - fueling discovery, business growth, and global collaboration.

Cosmoprof North America's next stop is Miami Beach for the third edition of Cosmoprof North America Miami, scheduled for January 27-29, 2026. The 23rd edition of Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas will return to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center from July 13-15, 2026, with a new date format, running from Monday through Wednesday.

Learn more about Cosmoprof North America Miami at https://cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/miami/ and book your hotel and travel at www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/miami/hotel-travel/.

Cosmoprof North America is organized by USA Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Informa Markets, BolognaFiere and the Professional Beauty Association.

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services, and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Boating, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Fashion and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit: WWW.INFORMAMARKETS.COM.

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organizer in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art, and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2025 edition, Cosmoprof registered 255,000 attendees from 150 countries in the world and 3,128 exhibitors from 65 countries, representing over 10,000 brands. The 2026 edition is scheduled from March 26 to 29, with new and unmissable initiatives for business and networking. Cosmoprof B2B format is constantly able to support companies and stakeholders in their business all over the world with specific tools and initiatives adapted to each market. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Miami, Mumbai, Hong Kong and Bangkok (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas and Miami, Cosmoprof India, Cosmoprof Asia, and Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, in Thailand). For more information, please visit: WWW.COSMOPROF.COM.

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is the leading membership organization uniting beauty professionals to shape the future of the industry. We keep professional beauty professional-championing policies that protect the industry, providing trusted resources, and fostering a powerful community built on connection, creativity, and growth. We serve licensed professionals, salon and spa owners, independent stylists, students, distributors, and manufacturers-providing the education, resources, and advocacy they need to succeed today and thrive tomorrow. We are the platform for excellence-home to North American Hairstyling Awards, Beacon Student Program, and Executive Summit-and the catalyst for change, strengthening businesses and supporting beauty professionals in times of crisis through the PBA Disaster Relief Fund and other charitable programs. When beauty thrives, we all do. Become a member and be part of the movement defining what's next in beauty. Join us at probeauty.org.

