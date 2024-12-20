Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2024) - Mason Resources Inc. (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQB: MGPHF) ("Mason") ("Mason" or the "Company"), reports, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated October 30, 2024 for the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. Over 50% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting. The Company elected seven directors to its board, namely, Peter Damouni, Fahad Al-Tamimi, Tayfun Eldem, Nav Dhaliwal, Francois Perron, Roy McDowall and Adree Delazzer.

Shareholders at the meeting also approved the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company's auditors and reapproved the Company's Stock Option Plan pursuant to which the Company may issue stock options to eligible participants, subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV.

Mason's board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

For more information:

Mason Resources Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Peter Damouni, President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the results and appointment on the Company. Although the Company believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and risks, including, uncertainties of the global economy, market fluctuations, the discretion of the Company in respect to the use of proceeds discussed above, any exercise of termination by counterparties under applicable agreements, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks identified in its disclosure documents filed at www.sedarplus.ca. This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities in Canada or in the United States.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events, results and/or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with and as required by applicable securities laws.

