WKN: A1T87A | ISIN: US45408X3089 | Ticker-Symbol: IGS1
ACCESSWIRE
20.12.2024 01:02 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma Announces Participation in BioPartnering at JPM Alongside the J.P. Morgan 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference 2025

Finanznachrichten News

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / IGC Pharma, Inc. ("IGC" or the "Company") (NYSE American:IGC) today announced that the Company's management team will participate in BIO Partnering @ JPM, scheduled alongside the J.P. Morgan 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference 2025. Management will be available for in-person and virtual meetings.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: BIO Partnering @ JPM
Date: January 13 - 16, 2025
Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm/registration

The IGC management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies, showcasing the Company's business strategy, recent partnerships and achievements, and anticipated milestones.

In addition, IGC Pharma will concurrently host one-on-one meetings in San Francisco during JPM Week. If you would like to schedule a meeting, please contact igc@imsinvestorrelations.com.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):
IGC Pharma is an AI-powered, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease and transforming patient care with fast-acting, safe, and effective solutions. Our portfolio includes the TGR family, including TGR-63, which targets amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's. The IGC-C and IGC-M platforms are advancing in preclinical studies, focusing on metabolic disorders, tau proteins, early plaque formation, and multiple disease hallmarks. Our lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based treatment currently in a Phase 2 trial for agitation in dementia associated with Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials.gov, NCT05543681). Clinical data for IGC-AD1 demonstrated that it has the potential to transform patient care by offering faster-acting and more effective relief compared to traditional medications. Additionally, our AI models are designed to predict potential biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer's, optimize clinical trials, and predict receptor affinity, among others. With 28 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is dedicated to advancing pharmaceutical treatments and improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's and related conditions.

Forward-looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 24, 2024, and on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 7, 2024, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur.

Contact Information
Rosalyn Christian / Walter Frank
IMS Investor Relations
igc@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: IGC Pharma, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
