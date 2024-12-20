BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).In the GreenMy Size, Inc. (MYSZ) is up over 372% at $6.43. Nvni Group Limited (NVNI) is up over 112% at $5.68. Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) is up over 66% at $4.10. Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) is up over 53% at $5.32. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) is up over 24% at $2.88. Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) is up over 15% at $28.50. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) is up over 15% at $1.15. LQR House Inc. (YHC) is up over 13% at $1.80. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) is up over 11% at $15.90. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) is up over 10% at $45.95. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (XLO) is up over 10% at $1.04. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) is up over 9% at $8.21. Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) is up over 8% at $17.00. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (ADD) is up over 8% at $2.69. Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA) is up over 7% at $8.70.In the RedPainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is down over 28% at $8.03. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) is down over 28% at $1.07. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (ZCAR) is down over 24% at $1.93. Mobix Labs, Inc. (MOBX) is down over 24% at $1.58. CURRENC Group Inc. (CURR) is down over 22% at $1.86. Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (LATG) is down over 21% at $9.48. Eshallgo Inc. (EHGO) is down over 18% at $4.00. Surrozen, Inc. (SRZN) is down over 16% at $8.20. Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) is down over 12% at $1.28. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN) is down over 12% at $1.09. Apollomics, Inc. (APLM) is down over 6% at $8.81.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX