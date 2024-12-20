Azerion Group NV: Changes in Azerion shareholdings

Amsterdam, 20 December 2024 - Azerion announces today that it has been informed that HIKO Holdings has sold its remaining 5 219 747 shares in Azerion for personal reasons. Wim de Pundert, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, has directly or indirectly acquired those shares with the intention to sell the majority of the shares to a limited number of other investors at cost price. Mr de Pundert intends to retain 1 219 747 of the shares acquired from HIKO Holdings.

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



