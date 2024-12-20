Anzeige
Freitag, 20.12.2024
Eine 1.100%-Krypto-Aktie, die MicroStrategy alt aussehen lässt…
WKN: A2QSAE | ISIN: NL00150006Z9 | Ticker-Symbol: 9Q9
Frankfurt
20.12.24
14:08 Uhr
1,070 Euro
+0,200
+22,99 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2024 15:46 Uhr
91 Leser
Azerion Group NV: Changes in Azerion shareholdings

Finanznachrichten News

Amsterdam, 20 December 2024 - Azerion announces today that it has been informed that HIKO Holdings has sold its remaining 5 219 747 shares in Azerion for personal reasons. Wim de Pundert, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, has directly or indirectly acquired those shares with the intention to sell the majority of the shares to a limited number of other investors at cost price. Mr de Pundert intends to retain 1 219 747 of the shares acquired from HIKO Holdings.

About Azerion
Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 26 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@azerion.com

Media
press@azerion.com

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
