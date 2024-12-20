Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2024 15:41 Uhr
Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves receives a development and prototype order from Hella

Finanznachrichten News

Gothenburg, December 20, 2024: Gapwaves today announces a new order from Hella for development related to antenna design, prototypes and tooling for Hella's new generations of radar sensors for ADAS systems. The aggregated order value amounts to approximately MSEK 5.1 and are expected to be delivered during the first quarter 2025.

The order value concerns non-recurring engineering (NRE) services, prototype tooling as well as delivery of antenna prototypes.

Gapwaves' CEO Jonas Ehinger comments:
"We are very happy that our partner Hella continues to move forward with the development of their next generation radar sensor generations utilizing our waveguide technology. Early this year, we moved into the production phase for the first antenna we designed and developed for Hella now being used for a current radar sensor. The new order shows the continued positive progress in our collaboration, the quality and value that our technology brings to automotive radar sensor."

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:
Jonas Ehinger, CEO?Gapwaves?AB?(publ)
Phone number:?+46?733 44 01 52
E-mail:?jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Robert Berhof, CFO?Gapwaves AB (publ)
Phone number: +46 706 00 59 07?
E-mail:?robert.berhof@gapwaves.com?

Gapwaves?Certified Adviser is G&W?Fondkommission?AB?
www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)
Gapwaves AB (publ) originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011. Gapwaves' vision is to be the most innovative provider of mm-wave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology for a safer and more sustainable society. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology, we help pioneers in automotive and telecom to create highly efficient mm-wave antenna systems that contributes to re-defining everyday life.
Gapwaves' share (GAPW B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm with G&W Fondkommission as certified adviser.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
