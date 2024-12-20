Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eine 1.100%-Krypto-Aktie, die MicroStrategy alt aussehen lässt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFQL | ISIN: SE0008015259 | Ticker-Symbol: 9IB
Stuttgart
20.12.24
08:11 Uhr
4,210 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2024 16:33 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics Continues Development of Drug Candidate IBP-9414

Finanznachrichten News

IBT received results in August from the largest ever randomized clinical trial in premature infants. During the fall, IBT has continued to review the phase 3 results. Parts of the results have previously been communicated and presented by the study's principal investigator at the Hot Topics conference in Washington DC in early December. IBT has also met with the FDA during this quarter. After the continued review and dialog with the FDA, IBT sees no reasons to discontinue the drug development of IBP-9414 as previously decided.

"It is satisfying that after the reviews in the fall, we will continue towards the launch of our drug IBP-9414 as soon as possible. This is good news for all infants who need our treatment to improve their chances of survival", says Staffan Strömberg, CEO of IBT.

Contacts
Staffan Strömberg, CEO
Maria Ekdahl, CFO

info@ibtherapeutics.com
+46 76 219 37 38

About Us
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB ("IBT") is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company's Class B shares are since September 10, 2018, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IBTB).

IBT is a pharmaceutical company whose purpose is to develop and commercialize drugs for diseases affecting premature babies. During the 12 years of drug development IBT has gained unique expertise in the field of drugs using live bacteria as active substances. This is a key competitive factor for our development programs.

IBT's main focus is the drug candidate IBP-9414, a formulated bacterial strain naturally found in human breast milk. IBP-9414, is expected to be the first product in the new class of biologics called "Live Biotherapeutic Products" for premature infants. The drug development of IBP-9414 is currently in its final stages for this important product for premature babies.

The portfolio also includes additional drug candidates, IBP-1016, IBP-1118 and IBP-1122. IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a life-threatening and rare disorder in which children are born with externalized gastrointestinal organs. IBP-1118 to prevent retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), one of the leading causes of blindness in premature babies, and IBP-1122 to eliminate vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), which cause antibiotic-resistant hospital infections.

Through the development of these drugs, IBT can address medical needs where no sufficient treatments are available.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.