Freitag, 20.12.2024
Eine 1.100%-Krypto-Aktie, die MicroStrategy alt aussehen lässt…
WKN: A1CTQQ | ISIN: FR0010641449 | Ticker-Symbol: 81E
Stuttgart
20.12.24
08:06 Uhr
0,044 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
20.12.2024 18:23 Uhr
112 Leser
DECISION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS) REGARDING THE MANDATORY FILING OF A DRAFT TENDER OFFER ON AGROGENERATION'S SHARES

Finanznachrichten News

Paris, December 20th, 2024

Novaagro ("Novaagro") has been informed of the decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") published on December 17, 2024 on its website (notice n°224C2719) by which the AMF refused to accede to the request for exemption (demande de non-lieu) of the obligation to file a draft tender offer for AGROGENERATION's shares (the "Draft Offer").

Despite this refusal, and by the same decision, the AMF has exceptionally granted Novaagro a maximum period of six months to file the Draft Offer. Novaagro is fully committed to respecting this decision and will make its best efforts to file the Draft Offer as soon as possible. Novaagro has already initiated preparations for the mandatory public offer and is actively seeking to appoint a presenting bank by January 2025 at the latest.

Novaagro will keep both the market and the AMF informed of all significant developments and next steps concerning this matter.

About AGROGENERATION

Founded in 2007, AgroGeneration is a large-scale producer of grain and oilseed. The company's core business is grains and oil commodity crop farming, operating near 30,000 hectares of high quality agricultural lands in the East of Ukraine.

All information on AgroGeneration's website: www.AgroGeneration.com

Receive all AgroGeneration's financial information by e-mail for free by registering at: www.actusnews.com


AgroGeneration
+33 1 55 27 38 40
investisseurs@AgroGeneration.com
www.AgroGeneration.com
Actus Finance
Anne-Pauline Petureaux, Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGudaJtsaJycy2qelJluapaUZm2SmGSbmZKblZNwlsnKbGlplGxhnMfHZnFql2tt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89267-s-decision-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
