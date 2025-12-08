AGROGENERATION: NON-DISCLOSURE OF INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2025

Paris, December 8th, 2025

AgroGeneration, a producer of cereals and oilseeds in Ukraine, informs the market of its inability to publish its interim financial results for the first half of 2025. This situation is due to the partial physical loss of the Group's main accounting documents following military actions carried out by the Russian Federation at the end of April 2025.

In light of the foregoing, the Company's Board of Directors was compelled to approach the AMF and Euronext to obtain authorisation for the Company not to publish the Group's interim consolidated financial statements.

The matter was also reviewed by the AMF and Euronext's compliance team. On 4 December 2025, Euronext notified the Company that the only measure taken against it will consist of transferring AgroGeneration S.A. shares to the Penalty Bench, where they will remain until the publication of the audited 2025 annual report and, in any event, no later than 30 April 2026. Should the audited 2025 annual report not be published within this timeframe, Euronext will suspend trading in AgroGeneration's securities as from May 2026.

Background of the matter

In Ukraine, where all of the Group's production assets are located, active hostilities have continued for the fourth consecutive year, with martial law still in force since the Russian invasion on 24 February 2022. The Kharkiv region, where the Company's production activities are concentrated, directly borders Russia and remains one of the most at-risk frontline areas.

Since the beginning of the war, the Group has already suffered significant material losses: in 2022, it lost nearly half of its assets. At the end of the same year, a restructuring was carried out, resulting in the Group being reduced by half due to asset destruction, temporary occupation, and land contamination by mines.

Although the Company managed to avoid further direct material damage in 2023-2024, two new incidents involving the destruction of production assets occurred during the first half of 2025 as a result of Russian drone attacks (as stated in the Company's press release of 15 May 2025). In particular, the attack carried out on 28 April 2025 against the administrative and storage facilities of one of the Group's farms resulted, among other consequences, in the partial physical loss of the main accounting documents of all the Group's Ukrainian farms that were stored there.

Despite every effort made since the incident and up to the present, it has not been possible to fully restore the lost documents; therefore, the accounting data for the period in question remains incomplete and partially unverifiable. The length of the restoration process is due to the large volume of documents lost and the limited availability of recovery sources, such as delayed responses from banks and counterparties caused by the ongoing war and frequent air-raid alerts, which significantly disrupt normal business operations.

Overall, being aware that incomplete or inaccurate information could mislead users, the Group is objectively unable to publish the consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2025 due to the exceptional circumstances described above.

Next expected communication

The Group is currently doing its utmost to prepare and publish the accurate and complete annual financial statements for 2025 within the scheduled timeframe (by the end of April 2026), including the results of a limited review carried out by independent auditors. In the meantime, a dedicated press release will be issued to provide an update on the end of the 2025 season once the Group's farms have completed their harvesting campaign, which is still ongoing as of the date of this publication. As of today, the publication of the aforementioned press release is expected on December 23, 2025.

The Group will continue to update the market regarding any further material developments in its operations.

About AGROGENERATION

Founded in 2007, AgroGeneration is an international producer of cereals and oilseeds. The company's main activity is grain farming, cultivating nearly 30,000 hectares of high-quality agricultural land in Eastern Ukraine.

