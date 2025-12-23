AGROGENERATION: Current Performance Update

Results of the 2025 harvesting campaign and sales status

Start of the new 2026 crop season

Sale of the corporate rights of a farm operating 6,600 hectares in the southern part of the Kharkiv region

War in Ukraine

Paris, December 23rd, 2025

AgroGeneration, a Ukrainian producer of grains and oilseeds, provides information on the Group's preliminary operational results for 2025.

AgroGeneration. Preliminary harvesting results (as of December 10th, 2025):

Crop 2024A 2025E Hectares harvested Net Production, tons Net Yield, tons/ha Hectares harvested Net Production, tons Net Yield, tons/ha Wheat 14,455 35,918 2.5 9,364 28,011 3.0 Sunflower 8,817 16,467 1.9 12,855 22,966 1.8 Corn(1) 1,528 5,856 3.8 2,355 7,891 3.4 Soy 3,506 3,605 1.0 2,291 2,565 1.1 Peas 143 124 0.9 549 997 1.8 Flax - - - 95 105 1.1 Chickpeas - - - 80 118 1.5 Sorhum - - - 30 74 2.4 TOTAL 28,448 61,970 2.2 27,619 62,726 2.3

(1) Harvesting is still ongoing: approximately 30% of the planted area remains unharvested. The total projected net production has been calculated based on the current actual net yield

Comments on the production performance of key crops in the Group's crop mix:

Wheat (incl. spring wheat):

The Group completed the harvesting of this crop at the end of July 2025.

The current estimate of the total net wheat harvest is approximately 28,000 tons, with a net yield of 3.0 t/ha.

Despite an improvement compared to last year, wheat yields were adversely affected by abnormally low temperatures in May 2025, when frost damaged about 40% of the wheat area, as well as by insufficient rainfall in May and June, which reduced productive soil moisture reserves.

A positive factor was the significant improvement in wheat quality: around 40% of the harvest qualifies as milling wheat (compared to 100% feed wheat in 2024).

Soy:

The Group completed the harvest at the end of September 2025.

The current estimate of the total net soy harvest is around 2,600 tons, with a net yield of 1.1 t/ha.

Sunflower:

The Group began harvesting in mid-September 2025, and it has been completed as of the date of this release.

The current estimate of the total net sunflower harvest is around 23,000 tons, with a net yield of 1.8 t/ha.

A lack of moisture at the end of summer and the beginning of autumn resulted in insufficient seed filling and a higher share of empty seeds, which led to a reduction of initial yield forecasts, particularly in the more southern regions.

Corn:

As of the reporting date, the Group is still harvesting corn. Approximately 30% of the areas under the crop remain unharvested. Harvesting is currently limited by weather conditions (high moisture levels).

The current estimate for the total net corn harvest, based on the actual net yield of 3.4 t/ha, is around 8,000 tons.

The condition of the crop varies significantly across the Group's farms depending on soil moisture availability. In the northern farm, net yield reaches 6.0 t/ha, while in the more southern farm (where temperatures exceeded 40°C during pollination, and in combination with moisture deficit caused leaf drop and incomplete ear formation), the current net yield is 1.3 t/ha - substantially reducing the Group's overall average yield for this crop.

Overall, as of the date of this press release, the Group expects to obtain approximately 63 thousand tons of harvest in 2025.

Sale of the 2025 harvest

As of early December 2025, the Group had sold around 46% of the grain volumes expected for sale from the 2025 harvest, including:

22.5 thousand tons of wheat (including spring wheat),

3.9 thousand tons of sunflower,

Approximately 1 thousand tons of corn,

680 tons of soy.

Overall, the Group plans to sell more than 60 thousand tons of grain from the 2025 harvest (excluding seeds reserved for internal use).

The sales strategy provides for forming carry-over stocks into 2026 in order to benefit from the expected seasonal increase in grain prices at the beginning of next year and thereby offset the impact of reduced physical production volumes caused by weather conditions during the growing season.

New 2026 Crop

The Group completed the winter crop sowing campaign in mid-November 2025. As a result, approximately 9,100 hectares were sown with winter crops. Wheat remains the main winter crop, with about 8,700 hectares planted (in line with the previous year). As previously reported, in the new season the Group's companies have test-sown small areas of winter rapeseed and winter barley - around 90 hectares and 310 hectares respectively. If the cultivation results prove positive, the Group plans to gradually increase the areas under these crops. As of the date of this press release, the condition of the winter crops is assessed as good.

Overall, for the 2026 harvest the Group plans to cultivate approximately 21,000 hectares. Thus, about 11,700 hectares are planned to be allocated to spring crops, where, as in previous years, sunflower will remain the key crop (approximately 6,900 hectares). The remaining area is planned to be sown with peas, soybeans, corn, and niche crops such as flax and chickpeas.

Financing for the new production season is secured through the existing credit line from Ukreximbank and the Group's own funds.

Sale of a farm operating 6,600 hectares in the southern part of the Kharkiv region

The Company announces that it has signed an agreement with a local Ukrainian agricultural producer for the sale of the corporate rights of a farm holding agricultural land located in the Izium district of Kharkiv region, with a total area of 6,600 hectares. This transaction represents more than 20% of the total land area cultivated by the Group and is based on a sale price of no less than €1.45 million, which implies at least €220 per hectare (the final amount will be confirmed upon completion of all due-diligence procedures). The price includes land lease rights, as well as part of the machinery and inventories. A portion of the equipment from the sold farm will be redistributed within the Group in order to improve operational efficiency.

The management's decision to proceed with the sale was driven by several key objective factors. The farm's land is located in close proximity to the front line and has already been subject to direct Russian attacks, resulting in material losses both at the beginning of the war in Ukraine and again in early 2025 (as noted in the press release of May 15). The continued movement of the front line closer to the area significantly increases the risks associated with maintaining normal operations at the farm. In addition, this farm is located in the southernmost part of Kharkiv region, where climatic conditions are less favorable for crop cultivation, which has historically resulted in weaker production performance compared with other Group entities.

Following the completion of the transaction, expected in early 2026, AgroGeneration will continue its operations on approximately 21,000 hectares of land in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

War in Ukraine

In the second half of 2025, Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory were marked by a significant increase in intensity and the widespread use of combined strike tactics - in particular ballistic missiles (Iskander, Kinzhal) and large numbers of Shahed-type attack drones. The primary targets of Russian strikes remain critical infrastructure (primarily energy facilities), military-industrial sites, as well as densely populated residential areas of major cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, and others. During this period, dozens of combined attacks involving hundreds of airborne targets were recorded. According to CSIS, from January to October 2025 alone, Russia launched more than 44,000 Shahed drones at Ukraine - four times more than during the entirety of 2024.

Strikes on the energy infrastructure, which traditionally intensify ahead of the winter season and reached their peak in early December 2025, have caused and continue to cause large-scale emergency power outages across Ukraine lasting up to 10 hours per day. This significantly complicates normal daily life for both the population and businesses in the country.

Ukraine. Statistics of air alerts in the Kharkiv region

Whole war period 24.02.2022 -09.12.2025 2023 2024 Period from 01.01.2025 to 09.12.2025 Number of days 1,385 364 365 343 Number of air alerts 6,609 1,657 2,122 1,276 Average number of alerts per day 5 5 6 4 Total duration of the air alerts, hours 9,151 1,307 3,959 2,550 Average duration of air alerts, hours/day 6.6 3.6 10.8 7.4 Number of explosions reported 1,864 381 682 415 Average number of explosions per day 1.3 1.0 1.9 1.2 Number of threats of artillery attacks 9,250 2,283 5,743 1,119 Average number of threats of artillery attacks per day 7 6 16 3

Source: https://air-alarms.in.ua/en

