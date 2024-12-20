WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has issued a recall for nearly 700,000 vehicles due to a tire pressure light issue.Tesla is recalling certain 2024 Cybertruck, 2017-2025 Model 3, and 2020-2025 Model Y vehicles. The tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) warning light may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, failing to warn the driver of low tire pressure.As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 138, 'Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems.'Tesla said as a remedy it released an over-the-air software update for free. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on February 15, 2025.This isn't the first recall the car manufacturer has faced. According to reports, Tesla's Cybertruck alone has received seven recalls this year.In October, Tesla recalled about 27,000 Cybertrucks due to a rearview camera issue that could potentially increase the risk of accidents. In July, Tesla recalled about 1.85 million vehicles due to risk of software failure to detect an unlatched hood.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX