Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTC Pink: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated December 12, 2024, it has issued 10,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.20 per Share to Swiss PharmaCan AG (the "Seller") as the final payment (the "Share Payment") under the Share Exchange Agreement dated June 18, 2020, and amended as of December 12, 2024 (the "Amendment"), among the Seller, Swiss Pharma Corp. ("Swiss Pharma"), and the Company (the "Share Exchange Agreement") in connection with the Company's acquisition of all outstanding shares of Swiss Pharma.

The Amendment reduced the total number of Shares issuable to the Seller under the Share Exchange Agreement from 30,000,000 to 15,000,000. Of these, 5,000,000 Shares were issued upon the execution of the Share Exchange Agreement, with the remaining 10,000,000 Shares satisfied through the Share Payment. For further details regarding the acquisition of Swiss Pharma and the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement, please refer to the Company's Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") Form 2A Listing Statement dated March 8, 2021.

Swiss PharmaCan AG is a Switzerland-based biotechnology company and licensor of Glow's proprietary MyCell Technology. The strategic partnership enabled Glow to bring its cutting-edge science and breakthrough products to market in Canada, and will continue to play a key role in the Company's growth journey.

Additionally, the Company issued 8,064,304 common shares ("Shares") to settle $510,470.44 in outstanding debt at a deemed price of $0.0633 per Share (the "Debt Settlement"). The board of directors of the Company determined that it was in the best interests of the Company to settle the outstanding debt through the issuance of the Shares in order to preserve the company's cash for working capital.

All securities issued in connection with the Share Payment and the Debt Settlement are subject to a four month and one day hold as required under applicable securities laws.

About Glow Lifetech Corp

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

