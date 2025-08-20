Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCID: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the retail launch of its flagship MOD brand at FIKA Company stores across Ontario, marking a significant expansion in retail distribution with one of Canada's leading cannabis retailers.

MOD Expanding to 100+ FIKA Company Stores in Ontario

Glow has secured a new retail listing with FIKA Company, bringing MOD products into approximately 100+ FIKA Company retail locations across Ontario. FIKA Company operates one of Canada's largest cannabis retail portfolios, with over 200 locations across Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Yukon. Its portfolio includes 10+ leading banners such as FIKA Cannabis, Pop's Cannabis, Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Ganjika House and more. With store roll-out well underway, this listing marks a significant milestone in the expansion of MOD, deepening its retail penetration in Ontario and further strengthening Glow's presence within top-tier national retail networks.

"Launching with FIKA Company represents a major step forward in our commercial growth strategy and deepens our reach with one of Canada's most respected and expansive cannabis retailers," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "Our launch with FIKA Company supports our growth in Ontario while laying a strong foundation for distribution into additional provinces over time."

FIKA Cannabis - 10 Dundas St E, Toronto, ON

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3920/263125_bf3e1064d4c179d8_001full.jpg

Launch Support

To support the launch, Glow is executing a targeted retail activation program designed to drive awareness, education, and conversion. This includes merchandising displays to enhance shelf presence, comprehensive budtender education & sampling to deepen product knowledge and ensure staff are equipped with firsthand experience. These efforts are integral to Glow's commercialization strategy, focused on driving sustained sell-through and performance across key retail accounts.

Continued Growth Momentum

This new retail expansion reflects Glow's growing commercial momentum with Ontario's major accounts and reinforces the strength of its go-to-market execution. With early momentum in Q3, Glow is entering a pivotal growth phase as strategic retail partnerships like this help unlock new growth channels, diversify its distribution footprint, and lay the groundwork for broader national distribution opportunities ahead.

About Glow Lifetech Corp.

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

