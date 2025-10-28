Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCID: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has further strengthened its balance sheet and simplified its capital structure through the recent exercise and expiry of a combined 20 million common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"). These developments reflect continued shareholder confidence in the Company's long-term growth strategy and commitment to disciplined financial management.

$452,500 in Cash Proceeds from 9.05 Million At-the-Money Warrants Exercised

Glow's largest shareholder has exercised 9,050,000 warrants at $0.05 per share, for total proceeds of $452,500 to the Company, bolstering its overall cash position. The exercise price was equal to the Company's closing price at the time of exercise, underscoring that this investment represents a strong vote of confidence in Glow's business performance and long-term growth strategy, and further strengthens its balance sheet to support ongoing operations and strategic growth initiatives.

11.12 Million Warrants Expire, Reducing Total Warrant Overhang by 20 Million

In addition to the exercise, 11,116,667 warrants expired unexercised on October 26, 2025, minimizing potential dilution and reducing overall warrant overhang. In total, approximately 20 million warrants have now been removed from Glow's capital structure through exercise or expiry.

"The exercise of warrants by our largest shareholder is a strong endorsement of Glow's progress, strategy, and future potential," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "Combined with the expiry of additional warrants, these developments strengthen our already strong balance sheet, streamline our capital structure and reduce potential dilution, and position us to continue executing our growth strategy with focus and discipline."

Completion of Debt Settlement Strengthens Balance Sheet

In line with these initiatives to further strengthen its financial position and maintain a lean, efficient capital structure, the Company issued 714,286 common shares ("Shares") to settle approximately $50,000 in outstanding debt at a deemed price of $0.07 per Share (the "Debt Settlement").

The board of directors of the Company determined that it was in the best interests of the Company to settle the outstanding debt through the issuance of the Shares in order to preserve the company's cash for working capital. The shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a four month and one day hold period as required under applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Combined with recent commercial progress, these developments mark another milestone in Glow's continued effort to enhance financial flexibility and maintain a clean, efficient capital structure as the Company advances through its next phase of growth.

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Glow or to subscribe to the Company's mail list visit: https://www.glowlifetech.com/news

About Glow Lifetech Corp

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the proposed Debt Settlement, including the amount and completion thereof and statements regarding the Offering, including the amount of proceeds expected to be raised, the timing for closing, the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the Offering and Debt Settlement described in this news release will be completed on the terms described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272117

SOURCE: Glow Lifetech Corp.