Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCID: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025"). In Q3 2025, Glow delivered strong revenue growth, sustained high gross margins, and achieved its first-ever quarter of positive cash flow from operations, reflecting continued commercial momentum and progress toward sustainable profitability.

"Q3 was a milestone quarter for Glow, delivering 193% year-over-year revenue growth, 45% sequential growth, our first positive cash flow from operations, and a 20% reduction in total expenses, all while sustaining strong margins," said Rob Carducci, CEO, Glow Lifetech. "This performance demonstrates the scalability of our model as revenue accelerates, margins remain strong, and operating leverage continues to improve. With momentum building across key retailers, new provinces coming online, and a strong debt-free financial foundation, we remain confident in our ability to continue driving growth and advancing toward profitability in the quarters ahead."

Q3 2025 and Subsequent Highlights:

Net revenue of $630,791, a 193% increase compared to prior year (Q3 2024: $215,176)

Gross profit of $427,671, a 168% increase compared to prior year (Q3 2024: $159,599)

Gross margin of 68%, a slight improvement from Q2 2025, reflecting sustained operational efficiency while scaling

Total Expenses of $533,713, a decrease of 20% compared to prior year (Q3 2024: $667,465), demonstrating disciplined cost management and strong operating leverage

Cash flow from operations of $119,000, an increase of 121% compared to prior year (Q3 2024: ($561,933)), marking the Company's first-ever positive operating cash flow

EBITDA 1 loss narrowed to $28,004, an improvement of 85% compared to prior year (Q3 2024: ($188,920)).

loss narrowed to $28,004, an improvement of 85% compared to prior year (Q3 2024: ($188,920)). Cash balance of $1,117,668 and working capital surplus of $1,401,900, reflecting an improvement of over $2.16 million from a working capital deficit of $764,665 in Q3 2024

Current ratio of 2.16x, a significant improvement compared to 0.65x in Q3 2024, reflecting improved financial strength and enhanced flexibility to support growth initiatives

Reduced warrant overhang by 20,166,667 warrants in October 2025, as the Company's largest shareholder exercised 9,050,000 warrants with another 11,116,667 warrants expiring, reducing the fully diluted number of common shares

Achieved debt-free status in November 2025, as the Company eliminated its remaining $368,509 in long-term debt and demand loans, further strengthening its already strong balance sheet

Q3 Commercial Highlights:

Market Expansion: Glow added new listings with major Ontario retailers, including FIKA Company (100+ locations) and One Plant (60+ locations), deepening its retail presence with top-tier national retailers. The Company also launched MOD and .decimal in Saskatchewan, advancing its national expansion.

Glow added new listings with major Ontario retailers, including FIKA Company (100+ locations) and One Plant (60+ locations), deepening its retail presence with top-tier national retailers. The Company also launched MOD and .decimal in Saskatchewan, advancing its national expansion. MOD Market Leadership: Glow maintained its market leadership position of its flagship MOD brand, as the #2 brand in Ontario's oils category, including the #2 ranked SKU in Ontario's oil category with its MOD THC 1000. 2

Glow maintained its market leadership position of its flagship MOD brand, as the #2 brand in Ontario's oils category, including the #2 ranked SKU in Ontario's oil category with its MOD THC 1000. Product Innovation: In Q3, the Company launched MOD CBG:THC Drops 300, a new fast-acting, water-soluble drops formulation that contains CBG - a minor cannabinoid gaining popularity for its unique effects and is the latest addition to MOD's minor cannabinoid lineup.

2025 Outlook

Glow continues to build commercial momentum and a strong foundation for scalable, profitable growth. As the Company continues to deepen penetration with major national retailers, expand into new provinces, and scale its high-margin product portfolio, it is well-positioned to drive further improvements in profitability. With strong operating fundamentals that are delivering increasing operating leverage and a solid financial foundation, the Company remains focused on disciplined execution that reinforces its long-term value creation strategy and supports a sustained trajectory of growth into 2026.

About Glow Lifetech Corp

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The company uses supplementary financial measures as key performance indicators in its MD&A and other communications. Management uses both IFRS measures and non IFRS measures as key performance indicators when planning, monitoring and evaluating the Company's performance.



Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA")

EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its operational performance. EBITDA provides information that management believes is useful to investors, analysts, and others in understanding and assessing the Company's core earnings capability, as it removes the effects of financing, tax, and non-operational items. The Company defines EBITDA as net income adjusted for interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. This measure allows stakeholders to focus on the profitability generated from operations, excluding external factors such as financing structure, tax environment, and non-cash expenses.

EBITDA September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net Loss (105,959) (465,951) Interest 9,211 12,265 Depreciation 33,497 38,833 Amortization 32,967 32,967 Debt forgiveness (83) (40,614) Cost of goods sold depreciation 2,363 - Gain on Loan - - Share based compensation - 233,580 Settlement of contractual obligations - - EBITDA (28,004) (188,920)

