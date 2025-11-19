Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCID: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has achieved debt-free status, eliminating all outstanding debt and further strengthening its already strong balance sheet and financial flexibility. This milestone marks an important step in Glow's ongoing commitment to disciplined financial management positioning the business for long-term sustainable growth.

Over the past 18 months, Glow has made consistent progress improving its financial position through strategic debt reduction and operational efficiency. The Company has fully eliminated its remaining $368,509 in long-term debt and demand loans, further strengthening its balance sheet, reducing interest expenses, and enabling Glow to channel more cash flow directly into the growth initiatives. Since Q3 2024, Glow has reduced over $1.4 million in debt, reflecting the Company's disciplined financial management and commitment to operational efficiency, which has transformed its balance sheet to pave the way for long-term growth opportunities.

"Achieving debt-free status marks a significant milestone for Glow and a defining shift in our balance sheet from just one year ago," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "By eliminating all debt, we've substantially strengthened our financial foundation, reduced interest expenses, and created more flexibility to invest in growth initiatives that matter most. This positions Glow to execute our growth agenda with confidence, continue strengthening our brands, and build sustainable long-term value for shareholders."

With a solid financial foundation and strong operating fundamentals, Glow is well-positioned to advance its national growth strategy, scale its category-leading brands, and continue progressing towards sustainable profitability.

About Glow Lifetech Corp

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

