SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm (QCOM) expressed satisfaction with today's decision, stating that the jury has validated Qualcomm's right to innovate. The verdict affirms that all Qualcomm products involved in the case are protected under Qualcomm's contract with ARM.Qualcomm said it remains committed to developing world-class, performance-leading products that benefit consumers globally, featuring their exceptional Oryon ARM-compliant custom CPUs.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX