The DJSI is a highly regarded benchmark for evaluating corporate progress in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance across industries. Siegfried stands as the sole Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization represented in the DJSI Europe.
Luca Dalla Torre, General Counsel and Chairman of the Siegfried Sustainability Board: "Being recognized as a sustainability leader in the DJSI Europe is a proud achievement for Siegfried and a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability. As one of our five core values and a cornerstone of our long-term strategy, sustainability drives us to continuously improve and advance ambitious ESG initiatives across our global network. This acknowledgment affirms our approach and inspires us to continue shaping a sustainable future."
Siegfried has been once again recognized as a sustainability leader with the inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe (DJSI) for the fourth consecutive year.
