Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Siegfried once again confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe



23.12.2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST





Media Release

Zofingen, December 23, 2024 The DJSI is a highly regarded benchmark for evaluating corporate progress in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance across industries. Siegfried stands as the sole Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization represented in the DJSI Europe. Luca Dalla Torre, General Counsel and Chairman of the Siegfried Sustainability Board: "Being recognized as a sustainability leader in the DJSI Europe is a proud achievement for Siegfried and a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability. As one of our five core values and a cornerstone of our long-term strategy, sustainability drives us to continuously improve and advance ambitious ESG initiatives across our global network. This acknowledgment affirms our approach and inspires us to continue shaping a sustainable future." Siegfried has been once again recognized as a sustainability leader with the inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe (DJSI) for the fourth consecutive year. Contact Financial Analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen

About Siegfried



The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2023, the company achieved sales of CHF 1.272 billion and employed on 31.12.2023 more than 3700 people at twelve sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN).



Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.







Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements. expect more

Siegfried AG

Untere Brühlstrasse 4

4800 Zofingen, Switzerland



+41 62 746 11 11

info@siegfried.ch

www.siegfried.ch





End of Media Release

