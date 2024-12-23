The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Brightline Interactive Successfully Delivers A Scalable Immersive Simulation To A Global Government Service Integrator, Positioning Itself As A Leading Operating System For Processing And Visualizing Complex Information In 3D Spac

The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality ("VR"), Augmented Reality ("AR") and Spatial Computing software and services, today announced that its subsidiary company Brightline Interactive, LLC ("BLI") successfully delivered a paid for advanced immersive simulation through its cutting-edge middleware platform - SpatialCore - to a large government services integrator ("GSI").

Leveraging the power of SpatialCore's spatial computing and AI platform, BLI was able to create a sophisticated spatial simulation in record time, setting what we believe has the potential to become a new industry standard. This initial simulation project was developed with the goal of allowing the GSI to gather simulation needs from others and to then add to this build, or for further deployment, in a cost effective and scalable manner.

Tyler Gates, General Manager of BLI and Glimpse's Chief Futurist, commented: "This accomplishment marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of SpatialCore, solidifying its position as a leading operating system for processing and visualizing information in three-dimensional space. The successful implementation not only demonstrates Brightline's technical prowess for execution but also highlights the transformative potential of spatial computing in addressing complex real-world challenges in the realm of public safety and security."

About Brightline Interactive

Brightline Interactive (BLI) is the global leader in spatial computing, immersive technologies, deep tech and 5G integration. Brightline's accelerated computing platform - SpatialCore - provides cloud-centric synthetic data simulation, digital twins, XR and AI tools for both government and commercial customers. Brightline implements a layered production and business development approach to partnerships, scaled growth and data virtualization. For more information, please visit www.brightlineinteractive.com

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR, FSE: 9DR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Spatial Computing software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements, if provided, are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements, if provided, include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts, if provided, are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, any forecasts, if provided, are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

