Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 6,104,570 treasury shares, effective 17 December 2024. The planned cancellation of the shares was announced with the third-quarter earnings on 31 October 2024.
Avolta's registered share capital now amounts to CHF 732,548,405, representing 146,509,681 registered shares with a par value of CHF 5.00 each.
