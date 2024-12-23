Anzeige
WKN: A111AY | ISIN: NO0010708068 | Ticker-Symbol: 213
Tradegate
23.12.24
15:14 Uhr
0,165 Euro
+0,006
+3,91 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOW ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOW ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1640,17321:28
0,1630,17021:25
23.12.2024 21:22 Uhr
Vow ASA: Notification of trade - primary insider/close associate

Finanznachrichten News

Oslo, 23 December 2024.

The Company has been informed that Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA, has sold shares in Vow ASA to a closely associated company, Badin Invest Ltd, as further specified in the attached notification form.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 20241223 PDMR form (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/160641a5-2275-44c3-a5a9-dc76abdd64cb)

