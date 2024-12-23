Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5MB | ISIN: CA6665111002 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NR
Tradegate
23.12.24
21:57 Uhr
12,095 Euro
+0,020
+0,17 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHLAND POWER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHLAND POWER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,93512,17523:00
12,00012,11022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2024 23:10 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northland Power Inc.: Christine Healy's Start Date as President and CEO of Northland Power Updated to January 20, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (TSX: NPI) ("Northland" or the "Company") announced today that Christine Healy will officially assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer and be appointed as a director of the Company on January 20, 2025, following an update to the timelines previously shared at the time of her appointment.

"We are thrilled that Christine was able to arrange her affairs to join us earlier than expected. We are looking forward to welcoming her to Northland on January 20, 2025," said John Brace, Interim President & CEO and Board Chair.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in approximately 3.2GW (net 2.8GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing approximately 12GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Dario Neimarlija, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations

647-288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com (mailto:investorrelations@northlandpower.com)

Victor Gravili, Head of Global Brand & Integrated Communications

647-288-1105

communications@northlandpower.com (mailto:communications@northlandpower.com)


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.