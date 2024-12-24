LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L), a French rolling stock maker, announced that it has received two new orders from two undisclosed European customers for a total amount of around 760 million euros.The first order worth approximately 500 million euros concerns supply of materials and components on Alstom fleets for the next 23 years.The second order worth approximately 260 million euros concerns a full maintenance service agreement for 9 years on a regional trains fleet, including first level maintenance and mid-life overhaul.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX