Recommended Cash Acquisition of Windward Ltd. by Octopus UK Bidco Limited (a newly formed company wholly-owned by FTV VIII, L.P. and its affiliates) to be Effected by Way of a Merger Under the Israeli Companies Law

LONDON, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boards of Windward Ltd. (LSE: WNWD) ("Windward" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Windward Group") and Octopus UK Bidco Limited ("Bidco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of FTV VIII, L.P. ("Fund") and its affiliates (together with Fund, the "Fund Group"), are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition by Bidco of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Windward (the "Acquisition").

Terms of the Acquisition

Under the terms of the Acquisition, Windward Shareholders will be entitled to receive:

215 pence per Windward Share (the "Offer Price") in cash.

The Acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Windward at approximately £216 million on a fully diluted basis.

The Offer Price represents a premium of approximately:

47% to the Closing Price per Windward Share of 146 pence on the Latest Practicable Date;

92% to the six-month volume weighted average Closing Price per Windward Share of 112 pence (being the volume weighted average Closing Price for the six-month period ended on the Latest Practicable Date);

97% to the twelve-month volume weighted average Closing Price per Windward Share of 109 pence (being the volume weighted average Closing Price for the twelve-month period ended on the Latest Practicable Date); and

39% to the IPO price of 155 pence (being the placing price per Windward Share at the time of the IPO on 6 December 2021).

The Offer Price assumes that Windward Shareholders will not receive any dividend, distribution or other return of capital (whether by way of reduction of share capital or share premium account or otherwise) (each a "Distribution") following the date of this Announcement. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Windward is prohibited from making or declaring any Distribution on or prior to Completion. If any Distribution is nonetheless declared, made, paid or becomes payable by Windward, Bidco has the right to terminate the Merger Agreement.

Background to and reasons for the Acquisition

Fund has been assessing Windward and its business over recent months, having followed its development over a number of years. Fund believes that Windward is a highly attractive business with a strong management team and strategy, and that the Acquisition represents an attractive opportunity to increase exposure to the growing maritime compliance and supply chain end market. The Acquisition also represents an opportunity for enhanced data and AI led insight across the ecosystem.

Fund sees an opportunity to accelerate Windward's continued expansion from its current market position within the maritime sector, into a broader supply chain analytics provider and plans to support the development of Windward's future product roadmap under private ownership. For this, Windward may require investment, which could reduce profitability in the short to medium term, but should build the strong operational foundations required to support Windward's next phase of growth, scale its platform globally and drive sustainable long-term value.

Fund is confident in the future prospects of Windward's business and believes that moving to private ownership is in the long-term interest of Windward, its customers and its other stakeholders, and offers the best opportunity for Windward management to execute on its strategy and ambition to further accelerate the growth of the business.

Fund has a proven investment track record in the broader software sector and significant competence and know-how in scaling global software businesses. Fund will provide Windward with access to its Global Partner Network® of seasoned technology industry executives, as well as lend M&A expertise and resources to Windward as it leverages the existing platform to assist Windward with executing acquisitions to create long-term value.

Fund has strong confidence in Windward's current management team and believes that Windward has a team of talented employees who will be key to Windward's success going forward. Accordingly, Fund is committed to supporting the existing Windward management team in continuing to execute on its current strategy.

Fund believes that it is well placed to support Windward in the next stage of its development, by providing the capital necessary to accelerate Windward's strategic plan and realise its full potential and international ambitions. Fund sees significant potential from supporting Windward to make further bolt-on and potentially transformational transactions internationally.

Fund considers Windward to be a strong strategic fit with its thematic investment focus and is uniquely positioned to create significant value for Windward and its stakeholders, having built a relationship with Windward over the past seven years.

Background on the Fund Group and Bidco

Octopus Merger Sub Ltd. ("SPV") is a company limited by shares, incorporated in December 2024 under the laws of Israel. Bidco is a private limited company, incorporated in December 2024 under the laws of England and Wales.

SPV is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bidco, which is itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund Group. Fund is a growth equity investment firm that has raised over US$6 billion in committed capital, to invest in high growth companies in the enterprise technology and services and financial technology and services sectors.

Fund has a long history of investing in founder-led companies and in October 2024 was included on Inc. "Founder Friendly Investors" list for the fourth year in a row.

Bidco is a newly established company formed by Fund for the purposes of the Acquisition and has neither traded prior to the date of this Announcement nor entered into any obligations other than in connection with the Acquisition.

Approval of the Audit Committee and Windward Independent Directors and recommendation of the Windward Independent Directors

The Windward Independent Directors, who have been so advised by Goldman Sachs Israel LLC, Tel Aviv Branch ("Goldman Sachs") as to the financial terms of the Acquisition, unanimously consider the terms of the Acquisition to be fair and reasonable. In providing their advice to the Windward Independent Directors, Goldman Sachs have taken into account the commercial assessments of the Windward Independent Directors.

In addition to the Windward Independent Directors' approval, the Acquisition requires the approval of the Audit Committee as the Windward Executive Directors have a personal interest in the Acquisition as a result of the Reinvestment (as further detailed in paragraph ?8 of this Announcement). The Audit Committee unanimously approved the Acquisition prior to the approval of the Windward Independent Directors.

The Windward Independent Directors and the Audit Committee have each unanimously determined the Acquisition to be in the best interests of Windward (including its shareholders). The Windward Independent Directors unanimously recommend that Windward Shareholders vote in favour of the Acquisition at a General Meeting which will be convened in connection with the Acquisition. In accordance with the Israeli Companies Law, the Windward Executive Directors did not participate in the discussion of the Acquisition and did not vote on the Acquisition.

Each Windward Independent Director who holds Windward Shares has irrevocably undertaken to vote in favour of the Acquisition in respect of their own beneficial holdings of 573,962 Windward Shares representing, in aggregate, approximately 0.66% of Windward's issued share capital on the Latest Practicable Date.

In addition, the Windward Executive Directors have irrevocably undertaken to vote in favour of the Acquisition in respect of their own beneficial holdings of, in aggregate, 6,610,092 Windward Shares representing, in aggregate, approximately 7.55% of Windward's issued share capital on the Latest Practicable Date.

Further details of these irrevocable undertakings are set out in Appendix 2 to this Announcement.

Background to and reasons for the Windward Independent Directors' recommendation

Since Windward's AIM flotation in December 2021, Windward's leadership team has delivered a highly attractive operational performance. Windward has more than doubled its ACV and more than tripled its global customer base over the last three financial years.

The Board of Windward and its management regularly review the performance, strategy, competitive position, opportunities, and prospects of Windward in light of the current business, economic climate, industry trends, and market environment.

While the Windward Independent Directors believe Windward is well positioned for future continued success and that the long-term prospects are strong as an independent listed entity, they also recognise that economic, regulatory and competitive uncertainties exist, many of which are beyond Windward's control.

Following engagement with Fund, including the provision of detailed information under a non-disclosure agreement, the Windward Independent Directors have concluded that the proposal received from Fund, following a period of price negotiation and based on interest from other potential bidders, is likely to be more advantageous for Windward's business and its other stakeholders than remaining listed on AIM, as the Acquisition is expected to provide Windward with increased access to the capital required to enable rapid expansion of its business.

The Windward Independent Directors have concluded that the proposal is attractive to Windward Shareholders, in that (i) it provides certainty to Windward Shareholders, as the proposal is deliverable given the limited conditions to Completion and (ii) Windward Shareholders will receive cash consideration only.

Windward Shareholder support

All Windward Independent Directors who hold Windward Shares have, in their capacities as Windward Shareholders, irrevocably undertaken to vote (or procure the vote) in favour of the Acquisition at a General Meeting in respect of their own beneficial holdings, amounting, in aggregate, to 573,962 Windward Shares representing, in aggregate, approximately 0.66% of Windward's issued share capital on the Latest Practicable Date.

In addition, Bidco has received irrevocable undertakings from the Reinvesting Managers (including the Windward Executive Directors), to vote (or procure the vote) in favour of the Acquisition at a General Meeting in respect of their own beneficial holdings, amounting, in aggregate, to 13,290,004 Windward Shares representing, in aggregate, approximately 15.18% of Windward's issued share capital on the Latest Practicable Date.

In total, Bidco has therefore received irrevocable undertakings from Windward Independent Directors and Reinvesting Managers (including the Windward Executive Directors) to vote (or procure the vote) in favour of the Acquisition at a General Meeting, amounting, in aggregate, to 13,863,966 Windward Shares, representing, in aggregate, approximately 15.84% of Windward's issued share capital on the Latest Practicable Date.

Bidco has also received irrevocable undertakings from certain Windward Shareholders to vote in favour of the Acquisition at a General Meeting, amounting, in aggregate, to 41,628,662 Windward Shares, representing, in aggregate, approximately 47.55% of Windward's issued share capital on the Latest Practicable Date.

In total, Bidco has therefore received irrevocable undertakings to vote (or procure the vote) in favour of the Acquisition at a General Meeting, in respect of a total of 55,492,588 Windward Shares, representing, in aggregate, approximately 63.39% of Windward's issued share capital on the Latest Practicable Date.

Each irrevocable undertaking referred to above (other than that provided by Gresham House Asset Management Ltd) remains binding in the event a higher competing offer is made for Windward by a third party, even in the event of a change in recommendation by the Windward Independent Directors. The irrevocable undertaking provided by Gresham House Asset Management Ltd lapses in the event a competing third party cash offer (where the consideration is not less than 105% of the cash consideration offered by Bidco under the Merger Agreement) for Windward is announced.

Bidco has also received non-binding letters of intent from certain Windward Shareholders, confirming their intention to vote (or procure the vote) in favour of the Acquisition at a General Meeting, in respect of, in aggregate, 11,828,226 Windward Shares, representing, in aggregate, approximately 13.52% of Windward's issued share capital on the Latest Practicable Date.

Further details of each of these irrevocable undertakings and the letters of intent are set out in Appendix 2 to this Announcement.

Structure, expected timetable and approvals

Completion of the Acquisition requires the approval of a simple majority of the Windward Shareholders present in person or by proxy and actually voting at a General Meeting. Therefore, the Windward Independent Directors intend to send a circular in the form of an information statement ("Information Statement") to the Windward Shareholders as soon as possible and, in any event, by no later than 10 January 2025, the purpose of which is to convene a General Meeting enabling Windward Shareholders to vote on the Acquisition. Full details of the Acquisition will be set out in the Information Statement, which will also specify the actions to be taken by Windward Shareholders.

It is intended that the Acquisition will be effected by means of a merger of SPV into Windward in accordance with the provisions of Israeli Companies Law. The Acquisition is not governed by the City Code on Takeover and Mergers (the "Takeover Code").

The parties currently anticipate that the Acquisition will be completed by the end of Q1 2025, subject to Windward Shareholder approval.

Commenting on the Acquisition, Brad Bernstein, Managing Partner of Fund, said:

"As global seaborne trade expands, regulatory regimes tighten and supply chain pressures mount, the need for advanced maritime intelligence and visibility has become imperative for global organisations to effectively operate and manage risk in an increasingly complex landscape. Windward has built a best-in-class maritime AI-based analytics platform spanning use cases across risk, compliance, trading and the supply chain and delivering tangible value to its growing blue-chip customer base worldwide."

Commenting on the Acquisition, Jerome Hershey, Principal of Fund, said:

"Fund has a long track record of partnering with data and analytics leaders across the governance, risk and compliance sector, and we've long admired what Ami and the Windward team have built since our first meeting in 2017. The company's attractive subscription revenue model demonstrates strong operating leverage and margin expansion. We look forward to partnering with the team to help drive their ambitious vision for product and geographic expansion and an exciting set of organic and inorganic growth initiatives."

Commenting on the Acquisition, Ami Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Windward, said:

"This marks an exciting next step in the evolution of Windward, providing the opportunity to build upon our first mover advantage in maritime generative AI through accelerated innovation and greater market reach. We are incredibly proud of the growth we have achieved while on the AIM market, and our ability to adapt and incorporate evolving technology, specifically generative AI. We are truly grateful for our shareholders' support to date, providing us with the funding to expand our offering, enter new markets and continuously create exciting new products. With the success of that investment evident in our accelerated growth rate and bigger scale, now is the time to replicate that success across additional geographic markets. In addition, being US-owned is expected to facilitate expedited penetration and growth in the US market.

The Fund team have an outstanding track record in supporting the scaling of founder-led software businesses globally and we believe that together we will be a significantly stronger organisation. For our customers, the additional investment will enable them to unlock far greater value from their data through our ambitious product roadmap, and for our employees, it provides increased job security and the confidence that we have the funding to drive forward together to achieve our potential."

Commenting on the Acquisition, The Lord Browne of Madingley, Non-Executive Chairman of Windward, said:

"Windward has become firmly established on the world stage, but as an organisation we recognise there remains an untapped opportunity ahead to further transform additional spheres of global trade. Following due consideration, the Windward Independent Directors believe this transaction is in the best interests of all stakeholders, including our shareholders and employees; providing the environment to facilitate this expansion and support the future growth of the company."

This summary should be read in conjunction with the full text of this Announcement and the Appendices which can be accessed here: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/WNWD/recommended-cash-acquisition-of-windward-ltd/16825703

Certain definitions and terms used in this Announcement are set out in Appendix 1. Appendix 2 to the Announcement contains details of irrevocable undertakings and the letters of intent received by Bidco.

For more information, please visit: https://windward.ai/

Media Contact

David Hoffman

Headline Media

[email protected]

+972-52-842-195

CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP and Epstein Rosenblum Maoz (ERM) are acting as legal advisers to Windward. Willkie Farr & Gallagher (UK) LLP and Gornitzky & Co. are acting as legal advisers to Fund, Bidco and SPV.

The statements contained in this Announcement are made as at the date of this Announcement, unless some other time is specified in relation to them, and publication of this Announcement shall not give rise to any implication that there has been no change in the facts set forth in this Announcement since such date. Nothing contained in this Announcement shall be deemed to be a forecast, projection or estimate of the future financial performance of Windward, the Windward Group, Bidco, SPV, Fund or the Fund Group except where otherwise stated.

