NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) announced the United States District Court of Massachusetts has issued a ruling on a summary judgment motion filed by Pfizer, in connection with Enanta's patent infringement lawsuit seeking damages for infringement of 953 Patent in the manufacture, use and sale of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral, Paxlovid. The judgment granted Pfizer's motion that the '953 Patent is invalid. Enanta plans to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.Jay Luly, CEO of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, said: 'We are disappointed with the Court's ruling. We believe strongly in the merits of our case, and, through the appeal process, we will continue to defend our inventions from unlawful infringement.'For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX