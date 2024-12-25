TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TYT.L, TM) reported November total worldwide sales of 9,84,348 vehicles, a decline of 0.2% from a year ago. Toyota, including Lexus, sales were 9,20,569 vehicles, for the month, an increase of 1.7% from last year. Total worldwide production was 9,66,921 vehicles, down 9.4% from last year. Toyota, including Lexus, worldwide production was 8,69,230 vehicles, a decline of 6.2%.Total worldwide sales were 98,57,938 vehicles for the cumulative 2024 period, down 3.6% from prior year. Total worldwide production was 97,44,530 vehicles for the cumulative 2024 period, down 8.2% from corresponding period last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX