TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Airlines announced on Thursday that since this morning, it has been experiencing a cyber attack affecting both its internal and external network devices. This attack has caused issues with the systems that communicate externally, and it is anticipated to impact both domestic and international flights.'Today, from 7:24 am, we have been under cyber attack on our internal and external network devices, causing problems with the systems that communicate with external systems. We expect this to affect both domestic and international flights,' Japan Airlines said in a post on X.The airline has indicated that delays and cancellations may occur, but they are not yet able to provide details on specific delays.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX