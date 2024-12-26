BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, or MCMC, stated that Telegram and Tencent or WeChat have started the process of obtaining the required license to operate their platforms in Malaysia. The platforms are expected to meet the necessary requirements to operate in Malaysia soon.The licensing requirement, effective 1 January 2025, targets to enhance online safety, user protection, and regulatory oversight for internet messaging service and social media service providers. MCMC noted that the framework is designed to protect users, especially children and vulnerable groups.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX