Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2024) - Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) (the "Company") announces that on December 24, 2024 it filed its annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the 12 months ended October 31, 2024. These documents are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/235253

SOURCE: Auric Minerals Corp.