BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Takeda (TAK) announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved the use of HYQVIA 10% Subcutaneous injection set in patients with agammaglobulinemia or hypogammaglobulinemia. HYQVIA is the first plasma-derived therapy for subcutaneous injection in Japan that consists of a combination of one vial of Immunoglobulin 10% and one vial of Recombinant Human Hyaluronidase PH20.'We are delighted that HYQVIA, approved in more than 40 countries worldwide, has now been approved in Japan,' said Naoyoshi Hirota, Regional Head of Research & Development for Takeda's Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit in Japan.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX