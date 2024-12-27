LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Syncona said its investment Achilles Therapeutics has announced the sale of technology assets to AstraZeneca. The transaction include transferring of the commercial license of data and samples from the TRACERx non-small cell lung cancer study to AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca will also take over as sponsor of Achilles' Material Acquisition Platform. AstraZeneca has agreed to pay Achilles $12 million for the assets in total.Achilles plans to undertake additional measures, including a reduction in employee headcount and a decrease in the size of its Board.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX