TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese business tycoon and former Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation Osamu Suzuki has died at 94.He had been either president, chairman, or CEO of the company since 1978. In February 2021, the company announced that Suzuki would retire in June 2021 and become an adviser.With more than three decades as the head of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Osamu Suzuki is reported to be one of the longest-serving leaders in the global auto industry.Osamu Suzuki is credited to have transformed Suzuki Corporation into one of the largest small car manufacturers in the world.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX