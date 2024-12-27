BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Friday, EHang Holdings Ltd. (EH) announced a partnership with China Communications Information & Technology Group Co., Ltd. to develop digital unmanned aerial vehicles infrastructure and transportation hubs, as well as boost low-altitude economy.The companies will work together to promote local governments in China for planning and construction of flight data centers, dedicated communications networks, and integrated flight take-off and landing platforms.The partnership also plans to jointly develop 100 intra-city and inter-city comprehensive air traffic terminals and 100 low-altitude tourism terminals in National 5A Scenic Areas over the next three years since 2025.Currently, EHang's stock is trading at $16.06, down 1.14 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX