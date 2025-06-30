

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - EHang Holdings Limited (EH), a global leader in Urban Air Mobility technology, has secured an order for 50 EH216-S pilotless eVTOL aircraft from Guizhou Scenic Tourism Development Co., a subsidiary of Guizhou Tourism Group.



The aircraft will be deployed across scenic sites in Guizhou province to support low-altitude aerial tourism and enhance regional sightseeing offerings.



In parallel, EHang has signed a cooperation agreement with Anshun City's Economic and Technological Development Zone to jointly promote tech-driven cultural tourism and foster the growth of the province's low-altitude economy. Guizhou, known for its diverse landscape and robust tourism ecosystem, has positioned low-altitude aviation as a strategic pillar in its 2025-2027 development agenda.



Anshun city, a hub for aviation infrastructure and aerospace supply chains, is expected to benefit from the collaboration through talent attraction, innovation in aircraft R&D, component manufacturing, and trial operations. Local officials emphasized the goal of making Anshun a benchmark city for China's low-altitude economic development.



Guizhou Tourism Group, which manages several iconic tourist destinations, views the introduction of pilotless aircraft as a transformative step in offering unique aerial experiences and expanding the region's tourism appeal. EHang's COO Zhao Wang highlighted the strategic value of the order in validating the company's product reliability and advancing China's broader vision for commercial low-altitude aviation.



