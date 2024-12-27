NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - BioNTech SE (BNTX), Friday reached two separate settlements with the U.S. National Institutes of Health, and the University of Pennsylvania regarding the royalties payment of COVID-19 vaccine.The Germany-based company has agreed to pay $791.5 million to the U.S. agency, whereas it would pay $467 million to UPenn to dismiss the lawsuit.Moreover, BioNTech's partner Pfizer (PFE) for its COVID-19 vaccine has agreed to reimburse the company for up to $170 million of the claimed royalties payable to Penn for 2020-2023 sales in connection with the proposed Settlement Agreement.Concurrently, the company has amended its license agreements to provide for a low single-digit percentage royalty on Net Sales of Licensed Products for 2024 onwards.Currently, BioNTech's stock is trading at $114.25, up 0.42 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX