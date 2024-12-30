BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) Monday reported positive results from Phase III STEER study evaluating intrathecal onasemnogene abeparvovec to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 2 in individuals aged 2 to 18 years.The study met its primary goal showing an increase from baseline across the study population in total Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale - Expanded (HFMSE) scores. HFMSE is a gold standard for SMA-specific assessment of motor ability and disease progression.Novartis plans to share the results with regulatory agencies in 2025.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX