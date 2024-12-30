ROME (dpa-AFX) - Eni said it successfully started production of Phase 2 from the Baleine field. The company noted that the Final Investment Decision for the project was taken in December 2022; Phase 1 was started in August 2023; in parallel, activities for Phase 2 had been carried and completed in full safety. Baleine is the first net zero emission Upstream project in Africa.Eni has been present in Côte d'Ivoire since 2015 with a current equity production of around 22,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. With the latest milestone, production will reach 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 70 million cubic feet of associated gas. With the start-up of Baleine's Phase 2 and the development of Phase 3, currently under study, total production is projected to reach 150,000 barrels of oil per day and 200 million cubic feet of associated gas.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX