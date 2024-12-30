SaltX Technology Holding AB: Lina Jorheden Appointed CEO of SaltX Technology

The SaltX Technology Board of Directors announces today that Lina Jorheden, the company's acting CEO, will transition to the role of CEO effective January 1, 2025.

Since taking on the role of acting CEO on August 26, 2024, Lina has successfully led the company through a critical phase of technological development and preparatory work for commercialization. Under Lina's leadership, the company has strengthened its position as a leading player in transitioning emission-intensive industries. During this period, Lina has also earned the trust and confidence of shareholders, employees, and partners. Andreas Nordbrandt, Chairman of the Board of SaltX Technology:



"I, along with the board, am impressed by Lina's outstanding contributions, and we are delighted that she has chosen to accept the role of CEO. She possesses the qualifications and qualities necessary to lead the company toward commercialization and continued growth."

Lina Jorheden joined SaltX Technology as COO in May 2023 and transitioned to acting CEO in August 2024, following the departure of the company's former CEO, Carl-Johan Linér. Lina Jorheden shares her thoughts on her new role:



"I am honored and grateful for the trust to take on the role of CEO at SaltX. Together with our dedicated team, I look forward to accelerating our journey to eliminate millions of tons of CO2 emissions from the industry."



About SaltX Technology

