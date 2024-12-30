Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Pilot Mountain Drilling Update

Pilot Mountain - Drilling Update

Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce further drillhole assay results from the Company's ongoing drilling campaign at its 100% owned Pilot Mountain tungsten project ("Pilot Mountain" or the "Project) located in Nevada, USA.

Laboratory assay results from drill core samples have been received from the next batch of drillholes covering PM24-018 to PM24-028 with some further very high-grade tungsten results being intersected. To date, 39 drillholes have been completed. The drill pad for the 40th hole is prepared and drilling is expected to recommence on 6 January 2025 (Fig. 1). The Company is also preparing a separate notice permit which will facilitate the preparation of up to 20 drill pads at the Project's 'Garnet' tungsten-copper-silver-zinc zone.

The Company is also now in receipt of the phase I garnet metallurgical results and is in the process of compiling those and will release to the market as soon as it is possible to do so.

The Company previously announced an earlier set of assay results from the Project on 26 November 2024. The assay results included in the database supplied to the Company incorrectly overstated some of the WO3 assay results for three drillholes. The relevant sections of the announcement of 26 November 2024 are restated below with the corrected and restated WO3 assay results highlighted in bold in Table 3.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"This batch of results takes us another step closer to the updated resource estimate which feeds into the updated mine plan and eventual pre-feasibility study for our flagship Pilot Mountain Project. We are also very pleased to have intercepted the two single highest drilled tungsten assays from across the Project, including 3.04% and 3.01% WO3, highlighting the tremendous upside potential that continues to exist as we advance exploration and development of our flagship asset.

"In tandem, we continue to push forward the due diligence process for the Tempiute Mine & Mill Project which, together with Pilot Mountain, represents a significant portfolio of USA-based tungsten assets which strategically position Guardian Metal to benefit from the resurgence of USA-focused critical metals mining that we expect will gain significant momentum over the next several years."

Desert Scheelite Highlights:

Laboratory assay results confirm multiple tungsten, copper, silver and zinc rich intervals from the latest batch of results, including the two highest tungsten intersections to date from the Project, 3.04% WO3 (from 122.6m - 123.4m in drillhole PM24-022) and 3.01% WO3 (from 62.3m - 63.1m in drillhole PM24-023).

Drillhole PM24-022 highlight downhole intersections: 44.2m @ 0.234% W03, 17.0g/t Ag,1,413ppm Cu & 0.74% Zn from 119.5 - 163.7m (44.2m @ 0.39% WO3Eq* or 1.45% CuEq**); including 3.7m @ 1.448% W03, 21.0g/t Ag, 5,016ppm Cu & 3.33% Zn from 122.6 - 126.3m (3.7m @ 1.94% WO3Eq* or 7.27% CuEq**); and 8.3m @ 0.359% W03,7.1g/t Ag, 3,987ppm Cu & 0.34% Zn from 155.4 - 163.7m (8.3m @ 0.52% WO3Eq* or 1.93% CuEq**).

Drillhole PM24-018 highlight downhole intersection : 20.4 @ 0.514% W03, 28.5g/t Ag,5,578ppm Cu & 0.45% Zn from 119.3 - 139.7m (20.4m @ 0.78% WO3Eq* or 2.93% CuEq**).

Drillhole PM24-023 highlight downhole intersection :

3.8m @ 1.861% W03, 52.6g/t Ag, 6874ppm Cu & 0.59% Zn from 59.3 - 63.1m (3.8m @ 2.25% WO3Eq* or 8.41% CuEq**).

*,**Copper and W03 Equivalent ("WO3Eq") are calculated using a tungsten price of US $332.5/MTU, a zinc price of US$1.3448/lb, a copper price of US3.9965/lb and a silver price of US$28.72/Oz.

Cautionary note: The metal equivalent calculations do not consider any metallurgical factors and assume 100% recovery and 100% payability of all metals, as a result the stated equivalents are provided for illustrative purposes only.

Results

Table 1: 2024 Drillhole collar table (this RNS)

Hole ID Zone UTM Easting# UTM Northing# Azimuth (deg.) Dip (deg.) Down hole Depth (m) PM24-018 Desert Scheelite 424297 4248353 187 -65 169.8 PM24-019 Desert Scheelite 424234 4248317 178 -59 65.4 PM24-020 Desert Scheelite 424255 4248320 179 -54 66.2 PM24-021 Desert Scheelite 424254 4248348 182 -54 107.4 PM24-022 Desert Scheelite 424234 4248358 178 -64 174.0 PM24-023 Desert Scheelite 424144 4248321 181 -48 74.1 PM24-024 Desert Scheelite 424369 4248337 180 -64 119.8 PM24-025 Desert Scheelite 424358 4248318 175 -75 130.1 PM24-026 Desert Scheelite 424219 4248325 180 -65 9.1 PM24-027 Desert Scheelite 424185 4248325 180 -55 60.0 PM24-028 Desert Scheelite 424185 4248327 184 -53 90.4

#UTM Zone 11 North NAD83 datum

Table 2: Significant Diamond Drillhole Assay Results1

Hole ID Downhole Depth (m) Interval (m) W WO3 Zn Ag Cu Intersection Composites From To (ppm) a (%) b (%) c (g/t) a (ppm) a (weighted averages) c PM24-018 103.2 104.6 1.40 670 0.08 2.60 25.4 317 4.4m @ 0.08% WO3, 0.02% Cu, 2.15% Zn & 39.3 g/t Ag 104.6 106.1 1.50 690 0.09 1.75 25.9 225 106.1 107.6 1.50 520 0.07 2.13 65.8 204 PM24-018 119.3 120.8 1.50 1,250 0.16 1.65 28.4 212 20.4m @ 0.51% WO3, 0.56% Cu, 0.45% Zn & 28.5 g/t Ag 120.8 122.2 1.40 2,960 0.40 ? 3.38 135.0 566 122.2 123.9 1.70 1,930 0.24 0.27 F 46.9 191 123.9 125.3 1.40 960 0.12 0.29 F 9.6 613 125.3 126.8 1.50 3,710 0.73 ? 0.07 F 6.8 2,630 126.8 127.6 0.80 2,710 0.41 ? 0.06 F 11.2 4,880 127.6 129.0 1.40 2,340 0.33 ? 0.03 F 4.4 2,170 129.0 130.1 1.10 2,950 2.08 ? 0.06 F 15.6 8,180 130.1 131.6 1.50 3,660 1.32 ? 0.05 F 13.3 6,990 131.6 133.1 1.50 2,260 0.64 ? 0.07 F 19.2 9,560 133.1 134.4 1.30 810 0.10 0.08 F 21.0 11,250 134.4 135.9 1.50 1,750 0.22 0.05 F 18.0 9,580 135.9 137.3 1.40 750 0.09 0.07 F 24.3 12,400 137.3 138.8 1.50 3,510 0.65 ? 0.10 F 23.6 9,670 138.8 139.7 0.90 2,980 0.47 ? 0.26 F 47.1 6,590 PM24-019 27.4 28.5 1.10 1,200 0.15 0.11 F 1.0 109 17.7m @ 0.18% WO3, 0.06% Cu, 0.36% Zn & 4.3 g/t Ag 28.5 29.5 1.00 1,870 0.24 0.14 F 1.6 119 29.5 30.8 1.30 420 0.05 0.11 F 1.1 69 30.8 32.4 1.60 980 0.12 0.12 F 3.8 167 32.4 34.1 1.70 770 0.10 0.09 F 4.4 103 34.1 35.6 1.50 570 0.07 0.23 F 5.6 347 35.6 37.0 1.40 2,610 0.35 ? 0.88 F 7.3 755 37.0 38.7 1.70 2,630 0.35 ? 1.48 5.8 1,365 38.7 40.2 1.50 1,650 0.21 0.41 F 6.0 1,695 40.2 41.7 1.50 1,790 0.23 0.27 F 7.8 1,440 41.7 43.2 1.50 860 0.11 0.12 F 2.5 421 43.2 44.7 1.50 1,650 0.21 0.19 F 2.7 843 44.7 45.1 0.40 1,220 0.15 0.05 F 1.8 308 PM24-020 29.1 30.6 1.50 1,710 0.22 0.11 F 2.0 865 13.9m @ 0.26% WO3, 0.06% Cu, 0.08% Zn & 2.4 g/t Ag 30.6 32.1 1.50 2,700 0.37 ? 0.22 F 4.4 841 32.1 33.6 1.50 2,480 0.33 ? 0.04 F 1.0 235 33.6 35.1 1.50 2,970 0.61 ? 0.08 F 2.3 286 35.1 36.6 1.50 1,080 0.14 0.07 F 1.6 303 36.6 38.1 1.50 1,630 0.21 0.07 F 2.7 1,005 38.1 39.6 1.50 1,550 0.20 0.05 F 5.7 1,785 39.6 40.8 1.20 1,650 0.21 0.07 F 1.4 116 40.8 43.0 2.20 1,080 0.14 0.04 F 1.1 159 PM24-020 56.2 57.7 1.50 1,520 0.19 0.12 F 2.8 484 3.8m @ 0.24% WO3, 0.04% Cu, 0.09% Zn & 2.5 g/t Ag 57.7 58.8 1.10 880 0.11 0.09 F 3.3 307 58.8 60.0 1.20 2,800 0.43 ? 0.05 F 1.3 245 PM24-022 106.4 107.9 1.50 330 0.04 0.99 6.0 438 3.40m @ 0.05% WO3, 0.07% Cu, 2.19% Zn & 56.3 g/t Ag 107.9 109.8 1.90 440 0.06 3.14 96.0 878 PM24-022 119.5 121.0 1.50 1,250 0.16 3.94 6.8 1,065 44.2m @ 0.23% WO3, 0.14% Cu, 0.74% Zn & 17.0 g/t Ag 121.0 122.6 1.60 880 0.11 2.41 90.8 3,280 122.6 123.4 0.80 4,970 3.04 ? 0.65 F 16.1 3,180 3.7m @ 1.45% WO3, 0.50% Cu, 3.33% Zn & 21.0 g/t Ag 123.4 124.6 1.20 3,100 1.63 ? 4.23 23.6 11,350 124.6 126.3 1.70 4,340 0.57 ? 3.96 21.5 1,410 126.3 127.7 1.40 1,590 0.20 0.94 F 112.0 121 127.7 129.2 1.50 580 0.07 0.12 F 10.8 25 129.2 132.2 3.00 210 0.03 0.07 F - 30 132.2 135.2 3.00 840 0.11 0.11 F 17.2 160 135.2 136.7 1.50 260 0.03 0.03 F - 73 136.7 138.1 1.40 230 0.03 0.03 F 0.5 204 138.1 139.6 1.50 1,160 0.15 2.89 69.7 786 139.6 141.0 1.40 890 0.11 0.24 F 89.0 136 141.0 142.7 1.70 500 0.06 0.04 F - 46 142.7 145.4 2.70 180 0.02 0.12 F 0.8 70 145.4 148.4 3.00 80 0.01 0.09 F - 94 148.4 151.5 3.10 250 0.03 0.06 F 0.9 175 151.5 153.0 1.50 100 0.01 0.04 F - 69 153.0 154.2 1.20 100 0.01 0.04 F - 88 154.2 155.4 1.20 150 0.02 0.05 F 1.5 114 155.4 156.5 1.10 3,120 0.41 ? 1.48 28.9 17,450 8.3m @ 0.36% WO3, 0.40% Cu, 0.34% Zn & 7.1 g/t Ag 156.5 158.0 1.50 4,170 0.56 ? 0.28 F 8.3 4,560 158.0 159.2 1.20 650 0.08 0.06 F 1.3 867 159.2 160.3 1.10 3,470 0.46 ? 0.37 F 4.6 2,760 160.3 161.8 1.50 70 0.01 0.02 F - 116 161.8 163.0 1.20 760 0.10 0.13 F 3.7 564 163.0 163.7 0.70 8,560 1.37 ? 0.22 F 4.6 3,040 PM24-023 40.9 42.4 1.50 2,470 0.31 ? 1.46 2.0 769 7.5m @ 0.19 % WO3, 0.05% Cu, 0.75% Zn & 2.0 g/t Ag 42.4 43.9 1.50 3,010 0.41 ? 1.58 6.3 1,560 43.9 45.4 1.50 1,070 0.13 0.23 F 1.6 110 45.4 46.9 1.50 250 0.03 0.16 F - 103 46.9 48.4 1.50 420 0.05 0.32 F - 70 PM24-023 59.3 60.8 1.50 4,680 0.67 ? 1.11 11.4 10,850 3.8m @ 1.86% WO3, 0.69% Cu, 0.59% Zn & 52.6 g/t Ag 60.8 62.3 1.50 2,950 2.44 ? 0.25 F 72.4 4,880 62.3 63.1 0.80 2,760 3.01 ? 0.27 F 92.8 3,160 PM24-024 90.2 91.6 1.40 2,240 0.30 ? 0.86 F 64.6 807 1.4m @ 0.30% WO3, 0.08% Cu, 0.86% Zn & 64.6 g/t Ag PM24-025 76.7 78.2 1.50 2,340 0.30 ? 0.59 F 42.9 113 1.5m @ 0.30% WO3, 0.01% Cu, 0.59% Zn & 42.9 g/t Ag PM24-025 82.7 84.2 1.50 4,000 0.53 ? 0.12 F - 111 5.9m @ 0.30% WO3, 0.07% Cu, 0.36% Zn & 3.2 g/t Ag 84.2 85.6 1.40 1,770 0.22 0.16 F 2.5 390 85.6 87.1 1.50 860 0.11 0.65 F 9.7 1,940 87.1 88.6 1.50 2,600 0.34 ? 0.49 F 0.6 279 PM24-025 96.1 97.6 1.50 1,560 0.20 0.56 F 4.2 308 3.0m @ 0.25% WO3, 0.05% Cu, 0.88% Zn & 2.7 g/t Ag 97.6 99.1 1.50 2,380 0.31 ? 1.20 1.2 741 PM24-027 51.3 52.8 1.50 1,520 0.19 0.21 F 44.3 244 6.0m @ 0.28% WO3, 0.02% Cu, 1.35% Zn & 17.8 g/t Ag 52.8 54.3 1.50 1,690 0.21 0.77 F 20.2 159 54.3 55.8 1.50 2,620 0.35 ? 4.10 5.3 202 55.8 57.3 1.50 2,800 0.38 ? 0.31 F 1.5 65 PM24-028 53.9 55.4 1.50 2,570 0.33 ? 3.90 28.0 1,205 4.1m @ 0.31% WO3, 0.06% Cu, 2.66% Zn & 11.3 g/t Ag 55.4 57.0 1.60 1,820 0.23 3.11 2.4 350 57.0 58.0 1.00 3,050 0.41 ? 0.10 F 0.5 21 PM24-028 63.2 65.5 2.30 1,520 0.19 0.97 F 14.3 914 2.3m @ 0.19% WO3, 0.09% Cu, 0.97% Zn & g/t 14.3 g/t Ag PM24-028 70.7 71.9 1.20 1,670 0.21 0.06 F 0.6 44 1.2m @ 0.21% WO3, 0.06% Zn & 0.6 g/t Ag PM24-028 74.9 76.4 1.50 2,100 0.28 ? 0.39 F 23.2 1,190 1.5m @ 0.28% WO3, 0.12% Cu, 0.39% Zn & 23.2 g/t Ag

Table 2 notes:

Summary of certificated assay results provided by accredited laboratory ALS USA Inc

ppm: parts per million, 10,000 ppm = 1%

a: ALS method ME-ICP61;

b: WO3 % calculated as W % multiplied by 1.2611

c: ALS method Zn-OG62

?: denotesWO3 % calculated using W ppm (method ME-XRF15c)

F: denotes Zn % calculated using Zn ppm (method ME-ICP61)

A review of the Pilot Mountain assay database identified a change in the laboratory assay method for overlimit tungsten (W-XRF10) to overlimit WO3 (ME-XRF15c) that was previously not flagged for drill holes PM24-014, PM24-016 & PM24-017, meaning that the overlimit samples for those holes were stated as calculated WO3 (W % multiplied by 1.2611) as opposed to assayed WO3. The WO3 grades in bold type below and in the corresponding Table 3 are corrected and restated from the announcement dated 26 November 2024.2 All zinc, silver, copper, and W (analysed via ME-ICP61) results remain unchanged.

PM24-017 downhole highlight drill intersections comprise:

o 46m @ 0.345% W03, 12.2g/t Ag, 2,476ppm Cu & 0.37% Zn from 66.4 - 112.4m (46m @ 0.48% WO3Eq* or 1.79% CuEq**); including

- 10.8m @ 0.558% W03, 1.2g/t Ag, 684ppm Cu & 0.18% Zn from 66.4 - 77.2m (10.8m @ 0.60% WO3Eq* or 2.21% CuEq**); and

- 7.6m @ 0.727% W03, 29.2g/t Ag, 10,982ppm Cu (1.098%) & 0.64% Zn from 101.2 - 108.8m (7.6m @ 1.17% WO3Eq* or 4.33% CuEq**).

PM24-014 downhole highlight drill intersection comprises:

o 15.1m @ 0.133% W03, 45.2g/t Ag, 12,923ppm Cu (1.292%) & 0.65% Zn from 20.4 - 35.5m (15.1m @ 0.67% WO3Eq* or 2.49% CuEq**).

Table 3: 26 November 2024 Restated Assay Results

Hole ID Downhole Depth (m) Interval (m) W WO3 Zn Ag Cu Intersection Composites From To (ppm) a (%) b (%) c (g/t) a (ppm) a (weighted averages) c PM24-014 20.4 23.5 3.1 1,380 0.17 0.62 17.3 8,230 15.1m @ 0.133% WO3, 45.2g/t Ag, 0.65 % Zn & 1.29 % Cu 23.5 25 1.5 1,260 0.16 0.49 30.7 9,940 25 26.5 1.5 2,210 0.31 ? 0.86 105 50,200 26.5 27.8 1.3 860 0.11 0.67 48.2 11,950 27.8 30 2.2 600 0.08 0.97 142 3,480 30 31.5 1.5 140 0.02 0.53 5.9 468 31.5 32.8 1.3 130 0.02 0.64 5.7 782 32.8 34.3 1.5 1,570 0.20 0.41 7.6 30,600 34.3 35.5 1.2 720 0.09 0.49 18.3 7,180 PM24-015 25.3 26.8 1.5 1,750 0.22 0.58 5.8 1,315 7.0m @ 0.200% WO3, 6.2 g/t Ag, 0.79% Zn & 0.18% Cu 26.8 28.3 1.5 1,860 0.23 1.21 F 8.9 2,880 28.3 29.3 1 1,730 0.22 0.42 4 1,110 29.3 32.3 3 1,320 0.17 0.81 5.8 1,700 33.8 34.8 1 1,070 0.13 0.71 18.2 10,350 2.5m @ 0.069% WO3, 10.8 g/t Ag, 0.66% Zn & 0.97% Cu 34.8 36.3 1.5 200 0.03 0.62 5.9 9,300 PM24-016 78.3 79.8 1.5 1,700 0.21 0.04 1 336 4.6m @ 0.292% WO3, 42.7 g/t Ag, 0.92% Zn & 0.05% Cu 79.8 81.4 1.6 2,210 0.30 ? 1.16 F 1.7 366 81.4 82.9 1.5 2,800 0.36 ? 1.56 F 128 802 PM24-017 66.4 68.1 1.7 5,290 1.50 ? 0.16 4.3 2,030 10.8m @ 0.558% WO3, 1.23 g/t Ag, 0.18% Zn & 0.07% Cu 46.0m @ 0.345% WO3, 12.2 g/t Ag, 0.37% Zn & 0.25% Cu 68.1 69.6 1.5 2,770 0.82 ? 0.52 2.3 832 69.6 71.1 1.5 1,870 0.24 0.04 - 75 71.1 72.7 1.6 3,260 0.42 ? 0.05 - 446 72.7 74.2 1.5 1,770 0.22 0.16 1.2 359 74.2 75.7 1.5 1,460 0.18 0.11 - 169 75.7 77.2 1.5 3,080 0.41 ? 0.23 0.5 711 77.2 78.7 1.5 1,570 0.20 0.2 - 130 78.7 80.6 1.9 1,290 0.16 0.37 - 99 80.6 82.1 1.5 150 0.02 0.06 2 29 82.1 83.5 1.4 110 0.01 0.03 - 32 83.5 85 1.5 1,240 0.16 0.18 0.6 65 85 86.5 1.5 670 0.08 0.07 - 81 86.5 88 1.5 1,490 0.19 0.64 14.9 633 88 91 3 1,660 0.21 0.09 1.2 163 91 92.5 1.5 1,290 0.16 0.38 1.6 83 92.5 93.7 1.2 2,530 0.33 ? 1.86 F 4.9 273 93.7 95.2 1.5 240 0.03 0.07 2.6 27 95.2 96.6 1.4 20 0.00 0.04 - 24 96.6 98.1 1.5 550 0.07 0.7 32.1 354 98.1 99.7 1.6 2,310 0.32 ? 1.3 F 124 225 99.7 101.2 1.5 1,170 0.15 0.57 5.6 2,220 101.2 102.7 1.5 2,490 0.32 ? 0.27 7.9 992 7.6m @ 0.727% WO3, 29.15 g/t Ag, 0.64% Zn & 1.10% Cu 102.7 103.6 0.9 3,340 1.51 ? 0.74 13.6 5,040 103.6 104.7 1.1 2,640 0.66 ? 0.25 4.8 2,000 104.7 105.9 1.2 2,690 1.58 ? 1.78 F 31.9 16,950 105.9 107.3 1.4 3,210 0.47 ? 0.75 19.3 8,680 107.3 108.8 1.5 2,160 0.27 ? 0.23 84.6 28,500 108.8 109.4 0.6 240 0.03 0.12 24.4 12,050 109.4 111.1 1.7 1,780 0.22 0.07 1.9 880 111.1 112.4 1.3 2,650 0.35 ? 0.1 10.2 5,730

Table 3 notes:

Summary of certificated assay results provided by accredited laboratory ALS USA Inc

ppm: parts per million, 10,000 ppm = 1%

a: ALS method ME-ICP61;

b: WO3 % calculated as W % multiplied by 1.2611

c: ALS method Zn-OG62

?: denotesWO3 % calculated using W ppm (method ME-XRF15c)

F: denotes Zn % calculated using Zn ppm (method ME-ICP61)

Figure 1:2024 drillhole plan map showing the location of all holes drilled to date. Red drill collars represent holes for which assays have been reported, yellow collars are holes still to be reported.

References

1: ALS USA Inc. analytical method utilised: ME-ICP61 for all samples, with ME-ICP61 overlimit samples also analysed using Ore Grade packages Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62, Zn-OG62, and W-XRF15c for high-grade tungsten.

2: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/GMET/pilot-mountain-significant-drill-results/16781172

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal Resources plc to provide technical support.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

