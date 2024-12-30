Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Pilot Mountain Drilling Update

Pilot Mountain - Drilling Update
Desert Scheelite - Further Very High-Grade Tungsten Results
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2024 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce further drillhole assay results from the Company's ongoing drilling campaign at its 100% owned Pilot Mountain tungsten project ("Pilot Mountain" or the "Project) located in Nevada, USA.
Laboratory assay results from drill core samples have been received from the next batch of drillholes covering PM24-018 to PM24-028 with some further very high-grade tungsten results being intersected. To date, 39 drillholes have been completed. The drill pad for the 40th hole is prepared and drilling is expected to recommence on 6 January 2025 (Fig. 1). The Company is also preparing a separate notice permit which will facilitate the preparation of up to 20 drill pads at the Project's 'Garnet' tungsten-copper-silver-zinc zone.
The Company is also now in receipt of the phase I garnet metallurgical results and is in the process of compiling those and will release to the market as soon as it is possible to do so.
The Company previously announced an earlier set of assay results from the Project on 26 November 2024. The assay results included in the database supplied to the Company incorrectly overstated some of the WO3 assay results for three drillholes. The relevant sections of the announcement of 26 November 2024 are restated below with the corrected and restated WO3 assay results highlighted in bold in Table 3.
Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:
"This batch of results takes us another step closer to the updated resource estimate which feeds into the updated mine plan and eventual pre-feasibility study for our flagship Pilot Mountain Project. We are also very pleased to have intercepted the two single highest drilled tungsten assays from across the Project, including 3.04% and 3.01% WO3, highlighting the tremendous upside potential that continues to exist as we advance exploration and development of our flagship asset.
"In tandem, we continue to push forward the due diligence process for the Tempiute Mine & Mill Project which, together with Pilot Mountain, represents a significant portfolio of USA-based tungsten assets which strategically position Guardian Metal to benefit from the resurgence of USA-focused critical metals mining that we expect will gain significant momentum over the next several years."
Desert Scheelite Highlights:
Laboratory assay results confirm multiple tungsten, copper, silver and zinc rich intervals from the latest batch of results, including the two highest tungsten intersections to date from the Project, 3.04% WO3 (from 122.6m - 123.4m in drillhole PM24-022) and 3.01% WO3 (from 62.3m - 63.1m in drillhole PM24-023).
Drillhole PM24-022 highlight downhole intersections:
44.2m @ 0.234% W03, 17.0g/t Ag,1,413ppm Cu & 0.74% Zn from 119.5 - 163.7m (44.2m @ 0.39% WO3Eq* or 1.45% CuEq**); including
3.7m @ 1.448% W03, 21.0g/t Ag, 5,016ppm Cu & 3.33% Zn from 122.6 - 126.3m (3.7m @ 1.94% WO3Eq* or 7.27% CuEq**); and
8.3m @ 0.359% W03,7.1g/t Ag, 3,987ppm Cu & 0.34% Zn from 155.4 - 163.7m (8.3m @ 0.52% WO3Eq* or 1.93% CuEq**).
Drillhole PM24-018 highlight downhole intersection :
20.4 @ 0.514% W03, 28.5g/t Ag,5,578ppm Cu & 0.45% Zn from 119.3 - 139.7m (20.4m @ 0.78% WO3Eq* or 2.93% CuEq**).
Drillhole PM24-023 highlight downhole intersection :
3.8m @ 1.861% W03, 52.6g/t Ag, 6874ppm Cu & 0.59% Zn from 59.3 - 63.1m (3.8m @ 2.25% WO3Eq* or 8.41% CuEq**).
*,**Copper and W03 Equivalent ("WO3Eq") are calculated using a tungsten price of US $332.5/MTU, a zinc price of US$1.3448/lb, a copper price of US3.9965/lb and a silver price of US$28.72/Oz.
Cautionary note: The metal equivalent calculations do not consider any metallurgical factors and assume 100% recovery and 100% payability of all metals, as a result the stated equivalents are provided for illustrative purposes only.
Results
Table 1: 2024 Drillhole collar table (this RNS)
Hole ID
Zone
UTM Easting#
UTM Northing#
Azimuth (deg.)
Dip (deg.)
Down hole Depth (m)
PM24-018
Desert Scheelite
424297
4248353
187
-65
169.8
PM24-019
Desert Scheelite
424234
4248317
178
-59
65.4
PM24-020
Desert Scheelite
424255
4248320
179
-54
66.2
PM24-021
Desert Scheelite
424254
4248348
182
-54
107.4
PM24-022
Desert Scheelite
424234
4248358
178
-64
174.0
PM24-023
Desert Scheelite
424144
4248321
181
-48
74.1
PM24-024
Desert Scheelite
424369
4248337
180
-64
119.8
PM24-025
Desert Scheelite
424358
4248318
175
-75
130.1
PM24-026
Desert Scheelite
424219
4248325
180
-65
9.1
PM24-027
Desert Scheelite
424185
4248325
180
-55
60.0
PM24-028
Desert Scheelite
424185
4248327
184
-53
90.4
#UTM Zone 11 North NAD83 datum
Table 2: Significant Diamond Drillhole Assay Results1
Hole ID
Downhole Depth (m)
Interval (m)
W
WO3
Zn
Ag
Cu
Intersection Composites
From
To
(ppm) a
(%) b
(%) c
(g/t) a
(ppm) a
(weighted averages) c
PM24-018
103.2
104.6
1.40
670
0.08
2.60
25.4
317
4.4m @ 0.08% WO3, 0.02% Cu, 2.15% Zn & 39.3 g/t Ag
104.6
106.1
1.50
690
0.09
1.75
25.9
225
106.1
107.6
1.50
520
0.07
2.13
65.8
204
PM24-018
119.3
120.8
1.50
1,250
0.16
1.65
28.4
212
20.4m @ 0.51% WO3, 0.56% Cu, 0.45% Zn & 28.5 g/t Ag
120.8
122.2
1.40
2,960
0.40
?
3.38
135.0
566
122.2
123.9
1.70
1,930
0.24
0.27
F
46.9
191
123.9
125.3
1.40
960
0.12
0.29
F
9.6
613
125.3
126.8
1.50
3,710
0.73
?
0.07
F
6.8
2,630
126.8
127.6
0.80
2,710
0.41
?
0.06
F
11.2
4,880
127.6
129.0
1.40
2,340
0.33
?
0.03
F
4.4
2,170
129.0
130.1
1.10
2,950
2.08
?
0.06
F
15.6
8,180
130.1
131.6
1.50
3,660
1.32
?
0.05
F
13.3
6,990
131.6
133.1
1.50
2,260
0.64
?
0.07
F
19.2
9,560
133.1
134.4
1.30
810
0.10
0.08
F
21.0
11,250
134.4
135.9
1.50
1,750
0.22
0.05
F
18.0
9,580
135.9
137.3
1.40
750
0.09
0.07
F
24.3
12,400
137.3
138.8
1.50
3,510
0.65
?
0.10
F
23.6
9,670
138.8
139.7
0.90
2,980
0.47
?
0.26
F
47.1
6,590
PM24-019
27.4
28.5
1.10
1,200
0.15
0.11
F
1.0
109
17.7m @ 0.18% WO3, 0.06% Cu, 0.36% Zn & 4.3 g/t Ag
28.5
29.5
1.00
1,870
0.24
0.14
F
1.6
119
29.5
30.8
1.30
420
0.05
0.11
F
1.1
69
30.8
32.4
1.60
980
0.12
0.12
F
3.8
167
32.4
34.1
1.70
770
0.10
0.09
F
4.4
103
34.1
35.6
1.50
570
0.07
0.23
F
5.6
347
35.6
37.0
1.40
2,610
0.35
?
0.88
F
7.3
755
37.0
38.7
1.70
2,630
0.35
?
1.48
5.8
1,365
38.7
40.2
1.50
1,650
0.21
0.41
F
6.0
1,695
40.2
41.7
1.50
1,790
0.23
0.27
F
7.8
1,440
41.7
43.2
1.50
860
0.11
0.12
F
2.5
421
43.2
44.7
1.50
1,650
0.21
0.19
F
2.7
843
44.7
45.1
0.40
1,220
0.15
0.05
F
1.8
308
PM24-020
29.1
30.6
1.50
1,710
0.22
0.11
F
2.0
865
13.9m @ 0.26% WO3, 0.06% Cu, 0.08% Zn & 2.4 g/t Ag
30.6
32.1
1.50
2,700
0.37
?
0.22
F
4.4
841
32.1
33.6
1.50
2,480
0.33
?
0.04
F
1.0
235
33.6
35.1
1.50
2,970
0.61
?
0.08
F
2.3
286
35.1
36.6
1.50
1,080
0.14
0.07
F
1.6
303
36.6
38.1
1.50
1,630
0.21
0.07
F
2.7
1,005
38.1
39.6
1.50
1,550
0.20
0.05
F
5.7
1,785
39.6
40.8
1.20
1,650
0.21
0.07
F
1.4
116
40.8
43.0
2.20
1,080
0.14
0.04
F
1.1
159
PM24-020
56.2
57.7
1.50
1,520
0.19
0.12
F
2.8
484
3.8m @ 0.24% WO3, 0.04% Cu, 0.09% Zn & 2.5 g/t Ag
57.7
58.8
1.10
880
0.11
0.09
F
3.3
307
58.8
60.0
1.20
2,800
0.43
?
0.05
F
1.3
245
PM24-022
106.4
107.9
1.50
330
0.04
0.99
6.0
438
3.40m @ 0.05% WO3, 0.07% Cu, 2.19% Zn & 56.3 g/t Ag
107.9
109.8
1.90
440
0.06
3.14
96.0
878
PM24-022
119.5
121.0
1.50
1,250
0.16
3.94
6.8
1,065
44.2m @ 0.23% WO3, 0.14% Cu, 0.74% Zn & 17.0 g/t Ag
121.0
122.6
1.60
880
0.11
2.41
90.8
3,280
122.6
123.4
0.80
4,970
3.04
?
0.65
F
16.1
3,180
3.7m @ 1.45% WO3, 0.50% Cu, 3.33% Zn & 21.0 g/t Ag
123.4
124.6
1.20
3,100
1.63
?
4.23
23.6
11,350
124.6
126.3
1.70
4,340
0.57
?
3.96
21.5
1,410
126.3
127.7
1.40
1,590
0.20
0.94
F
112.0
121
127.7
129.2
1.50
580
0.07
0.12
F
10.8
25
129.2
132.2
3.00
210
0.03
0.07
F
-
30
132.2
135.2
3.00
840
0.11
0.11
F
17.2
160
135.2
136.7
1.50
260
0.03
0.03
F
-
73
136.7
138.1
1.40
230
0.03
0.03
F
0.5
204
138.1
139.6
1.50
1,160
0.15
2.89
69.7
786
139.6
141.0
1.40
890
0.11
0.24
F
89.0
136
141.0
142.7
1.70
500
0.06
0.04
F
-
46
142.7
145.4
2.70
180
0.02
0.12
F
0.8
70
145.4
148.4
3.00
80
0.01
0.09
F
-
94
148.4
151.5
3.10
250
0.03
0.06
F
0.9
175
151.5
153.0
1.50
100
0.01
0.04
F
-
69
153.0
154.2
1.20
100
0.01
0.04
F
-
88
154.2
155.4
1.20
150
0.02
0.05
F
1.5
114
155.4
156.5
1.10
3,120
0.41
?
1.48
28.9
17,450
8.3m @ 0.36% WO3, 0.40% Cu, 0.34% Zn & 7.1 g/t Ag
156.5
158.0
1.50
4,170
0.56
?
0.28
F
8.3
4,560
158.0
159.2
1.20
650
0.08
0.06
F
1.3
867
159.2
160.3
1.10
3,470
0.46
?
0.37
F
4.6
2,760
160.3
161.8
1.50
70
0.01
0.02
F
-
116
161.8
163.0
1.20
760
0.10
0.13
F
3.7
564
163.0
163.7
0.70
8,560
1.37
?
0.22
F
4.6
3,040
PM24-023
40.9
42.4
1.50
2,470
0.31
?
1.46
2.0
769
7.5m @ 0.19 % WO3, 0.05% Cu, 0.75% Zn & 2.0 g/t Ag
42.4
43.9
1.50
3,010
0.41
?
1.58
6.3
1,560
43.9
45.4
1.50
1,070
0.13
0.23
F
1.6
110
45.4
46.9
1.50
250
0.03
0.16
F
-
103
46.9
48.4
1.50
420
0.05
0.32
F
-
70
PM24-023
59.3
60.8
1.50
4,680
0.67
?
1.11
11.4
10,850
3.8m @ 1.86% WO3, 0.69% Cu, 0.59% Zn & 52.6 g/t Ag
60.8
62.3
1.50
2,950
2.44
?
0.25
F
72.4
4,880
62.3
63.1
0.80
2,760
3.01
?
0.27
F
92.8
3,160
PM24-024
90.2
91.6
1.40
2,240
0.30
?
0.86
F
64.6
807
1.4m @ 0.30% WO3, 0.08% Cu, 0.86% Zn & 64.6 g/t Ag
PM24-025
76.7
78.2
1.50
2,340
0.30
?
0.59
F
42.9
113
1.5m @ 0.30% WO3, 0.01% Cu, 0.59% Zn & 42.9 g/t Ag
PM24-025
82.7
84.2
1.50
4,000
0.53
?
0.12
F
-
111
5.9m @ 0.30% WO3, 0.07% Cu, 0.36% Zn & 3.2 g/t Ag
84.2
85.6
1.40
1,770
0.22
0.16
F
2.5
390
85.6
87.1
1.50
860
0.11
0.65
F
9.7
1,940
87.1
88.6
1.50
2,600
0.34
?
0.49
F
0.6
279
PM24-025
96.1
97.6
1.50
1,560
0.20
0.56
F
4.2
308
3.0m @ 0.25% WO3, 0.05% Cu, 0.88% Zn & 2.7 g/t Ag
97.6
99.1
1.50
2,380
0.31
?
1.20
1.2
741
PM24-027
51.3
52.8
1.50
1,520
0.19
0.21
F
44.3
244
6.0m @ 0.28% WO3, 0.02% Cu, 1.35% Zn & 17.8 g/t Ag
52.8
54.3
1.50
1,690
0.21
0.77
F
20.2
159
54.3
55.8
1.50
2,620
0.35
?
4.10
5.3
202
55.8
57.3
1.50
2,800
0.38
?
0.31
F
1.5
65
PM24-028
53.9
55.4
1.50
2,570
0.33
?
3.90
28.0
1,205
4.1m @ 0.31% WO3, 0.06% Cu, 2.66% Zn & 11.3 g/t Ag
55.4
57.0
1.60
1,820
0.23
3.11
2.4
350
57.0
58.0
1.00
3,050
0.41
?
0.10
F
0.5
21
PM24-028
63.2
65.5
2.30
1,520
0.19
0.97
F
14.3
914
2.3m @ 0.19% WO3, 0.09% Cu, 0.97% Zn & g/t 14.3 g/t Ag
PM24-028
70.7
71.9
1.20
1,670
0.21
0.06
F
0.6
44
1.2m @ 0.21% WO3, 0.06% Zn & 0.6 g/t Ag
PM24-028
74.9
76.4
1.50
2,100
0.28
?
0.39
F
23.2
1,190
1.5m @ 0.28% WO3, 0.12% Cu, 0.39% Zn & 23.2 g/t Ag
Table 2 notes:
Summary of certificated assay results provided by accredited laboratory ALS USA Inc
ppm: parts per million, 10,000 ppm = 1%
a: ALS method ME-ICP61;
b: WO3 % calculated as W % multiplied by 1.2611
c: ALS method Zn-OG62
?: denotesWO3 % calculated using W ppm (method ME-XRF15c)
F: denotes Zn % calculated using Zn ppm (method ME-ICP61)
A review of the Pilot Mountain assay database identified a change in the laboratory assay method for overlimit tungsten (W-XRF10) to overlimit WO3 (ME-XRF15c) that was previously not flagged for drill holes PM24-014, PM24-016 & PM24-017, meaning that the overlimit samples for those holes were stated as calculated WO3 (W % multiplied by 1.2611) as opposed to assayed WO3. The WO3 grades in bold type below and in the corresponding Table 3 are corrected and restated from the announcement dated 26 November 2024.2 All zinc, silver, copper, and W (analysed via ME-ICP61) results remain unchanged.
PM24-017 downhole highlight drill intersections comprise:
o 46m @ 0.345% W03, 12.2g/t Ag, 2,476ppm Cu & 0.37% Zn from 66.4 - 112.4m (46m @ 0.48% WO3Eq* or 1.79% CuEq**); including
- 10.8m @ 0.558% W03, 1.2g/t Ag, 684ppm Cu & 0.18% Zn from 66.4 - 77.2m (10.8m @ 0.60% WO3Eq* or 2.21% CuEq**); and
- 7.6m @ 0.727% W03, 29.2g/t Ag, 10,982ppm Cu (1.098%) & 0.64% Zn from 101.2 - 108.8m (7.6m @ 1.17% WO3Eq* or 4.33% CuEq**).
PM24-014 downhole highlight drill intersection comprises:
o 15.1m @ 0.133% W03, 45.2g/t Ag, 12,923ppm Cu (1.292%) & 0.65% Zn from 20.4 - 35.5m (15.1m @ 0.67% WO3Eq* or 2.49% CuEq**).
Table 3: 26 November 2024 Restated Assay Results
Hole ID
Downhole Depth (m)
Interval (m)
W
WO3
Zn
Ag
Cu
Intersection Composites
From
To
(ppm) a
(%) b
(%) c
(g/t) a
(ppm) a
(weighted averages) c
PM24-014
20.4
23.5
3.1
1,380
0.17
0.62
17.3
8,230
15.1m @ 0.133% WO3, 45.2g/t Ag, 0.65 % Zn & 1.29 % Cu
23.5
25
1.5
1,260
0.16
0.49
30.7
9,940
25
26.5
1.5
2,210
0.31
?
0.86
105
50,200
26.5
27.8
1.3
860
0.11
0.67
48.2
11,950
27.8
30
2.2
600
0.08
0.97
142
3,480
30
31.5
1.5
140
0.02
0.53
5.9
468
31.5
32.8
1.3
130
0.02
0.64
5.7
782
32.8
34.3
1.5
1,570
0.20
0.41
7.6
30,600
34.3
35.5
1.2
720
0.09
0.49
18.3
7,180
PM24-015
25.3
26.8
1.5
1,750
0.22
0.58
5.8
1,315
7.0m @ 0.200% WO3, 6.2 g/t Ag, 0.79% Zn & 0.18% Cu
26.8
28.3
1.5
1,860
0.23
1.21 F
8.9
2,880
28.3
29.3
1
1,730
0.22
0.42
4
1,110
29.3
32.3
3
1,320
0.17
0.81
5.8
1,700
33.8
34.8
1
1,070
0.13
0.71
18.2
10,350
2.5m @ 0.069% WO3, 10.8 g/t Ag, 0.66% Zn & 0.97% Cu
34.8
36.3
1.5
200
0.03
0.62
5.9
9,300
PM24-016
78.3
79.8
1.5
1,700
0.21
0.04
1
336
4.6m @ 0.292% WO3, 42.7 g/t Ag, 0.92% Zn & 0.05% Cu
79.8
81.4
1.6
2,210
0.30
?
1.16
F
1.7
366
81.4
82.9
1.5
2,800
0.36
?
1.56
F
128
802
PM24-017
66.4
68.1
1.7
5,290
1.50
?
0.16
4.3
2,030
10.8m @ 0.558% WO3, 1.23 g/t Ag, 0.18% Zn & 0.07% Cu
46.0m @ 0.345% WO3, 12.2 g/t Ag, 0.37% Zn & 0.25% Cu
68.1
69.6
1.5
2,770
0.82
?
0.52
2.3
832
69.6
71.1
1.5
1,870
0.24
0.04
-
75
71.1
72.7
1.6
3,260
0.42
?
0.05
-
446
72.7
74.2
1.5
1,770
0.22
0.16
1.2
359
74.2
75.7
1.5
1,460
0.18
0.11
-
169
75.7
77.2
1.5
3,080
0.41
?
0.23
0.5
711
77.2
78.7
1.5
1,570
0.20
0.2
-
130
78.7
80.6
1.9
1,290
0.16
0.37
-
99
80.6
82.1
1.5
150
0.02
0.06
2
29
82.1
83.5
1.4
110
0.01
0.03
-
32
83.5
85
1.5
1,240
0.16
0.18
0.6
65
85
86.5
1.5
670
0.08
0.07
-
81
86.5
88
1.5
1,490
0.19
0.64
14.9
633
88
91
3
1,660
0.21
0.09
1.2
163
91
92.5
1.5
1,290
0.16
0.38
1.6
83
92.5
93.7
1.2
2,530
0.33
?
1.86
F
4.9
273
93.7
95.2
1.5
240
0.03
0.07
2.6
27
95.2
96.6
1.4
20
0.00
0.04
-
24
96.6
98.1
1.5
550
0.07
0.7
32.1
354
98.1
99.7
1.6
2,310
0.32
?
1.3
F
124
225
99.7
101.2
1.5
1,170
0.15
0.57
5.6
2,220
101.2
102.7
1.5
2,490
0.32
?
0.27
7.9
992
7.6m @ 0.727% WO3, 29.15 g/t Ag, 0.64% Zn & 1.10% Cu
102.7
103.6
0.9
3,340
1.51
?
0.74
13.6
5,040
103.6
104.7
1.1
2,640
0.66
?
0.25
4.8
2,000
104.7
105.9
1.2
2,690
1.58
?
1.78
F
31.9
16,950
105.9
107.3
1.4
3,210
0.47
?
0.75
19.3
8,680
107.3
108.8
1.5
2,160
0.27
?
0.23
84.6
28,500
108.8
109.4
0.6
240
0.03
0.12
24.4
12,050
109.4
111.1
1.7
1,780
0.22
0.07
1.9
880
111.1
112.4
1.3
2,650
0.35
?
0.1
10.2
5,730
Table 3 notes:
Summary of certificated assay results provided by accredited laboratory ALS USA Inc
ppm: parts per million, 10,000 ppm = 1%
a: ALS method ME-ICP61;
b: WO3 % calculated as W % multiplied by 1.2611
c: ALS method Zn-OG62
?: denotesWO3 % calculated using W ppm (method ME-XRF15c)
F: denotes Zn % calculated using Zn ppm (method ME-ICP61)
Figure 1:2024 drillhole plan map showing the location of all holes drilled to date. Red drill collars represent holes for which assays have been reported, yellow collars are holes still to be reported.
References
1: ALS USA Inc. analytical method utilised: ME-ICP61 for all samples, with ME-ICP61 overlimit samples also analysed using Ore Grade packages Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62, Zn-OG62, and W-XRF15c for high-grade tungsten.
2: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/GMET/pilot-mountain-significant-drill-results/16781172
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT
The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal Resources plc to provide technical support.
Forward Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.
Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.
For further information visitwww.Guardianmetalresources.comor contact the following:
Guardian Metal Resources plc
Oliver Friesen (CEO)
Tel:+44 (0) 20 7583 8304
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Nominated Adviser
Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll
Tel: +44 20 7213 0880
Shard Capital Partners LLP
Broker
Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000
