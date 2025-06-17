Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Executive Chairman Appointment

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce that current Non-Executive Director and Chairman J.T. Starzecki has accepted the role of Executive Chairman.

Mr. Starzecki, a U.S. citizen based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a seasoned executive in the metals and mining sector with a strong track record in advancing strategic initiatives and driving growth across project stages. His expertise spans project development, capital markets and government engagement, commercial structuring, and corporate governance. He has also worked closely with the U.S. Government to advance domestic mining initiatives designed to strengthen the resilience of the American supply chain.

He has led exploration and development projects for critical minerals such as lithium, boron and potash in the United States, and other minerals including polyhalite, magnesite, kaolin and gold in various locations globally.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"As the Company continues its rapid growth trajectory, I'm pleased to share that J.T. has transitioned from his previous role as Non-Executive Chairman to Executive Chairman. His leadership, strategic insight, U.S. government connections, and critical metals industry experience will be instrumental as we advance efforts to reshore domestic tungsten production from our U.S.-based co-flagship projects. This appointment reflects our commitment to building a high-calibre leadership team aligned with our operational objectives and long-term U.S. strategy."

About Guardian Metal Resources plc

Guardian Metal Resources plc is a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA. The Company's main objective is to lead the re-establishment of domestic mined tungsten production in the United States. Guardian Metal's co-flagship assets include the Pilot Mountain and Tempiute tungsten projects, along with the Garfield and Golconda precious- and base-metals projects, all located in Nevada's prolific mining districts. Results from the Company's projects highlight Nevada's mineral potential and underscore the state's strategic importance in securing a stable and cost-effective supply of critical and precious metals for the USA.

For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc Oliver Friesen (CEO) Tel:+44 (0) 20 7583 8304 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Nominated Adviser Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll Tel: +44 20 7213 0880 Shard Capital Partners LLP Lead Broker Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000

