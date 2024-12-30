1.4 MWh project to be delivered through Brenmiller Europe S.L., a new joint venture company recently established in Spain as a partnership between Brenmiller Energy, Viridi and Green Enesys

REBI has successfully secured a grant under NextGenerationEU to support innovative solutions for thermal energy storage and electric heat

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BNRG), a leading global energy provider of thermal energy storage ("TES") solutions to industrial and utility customers, today announced that its bGen ZERO TES has been selected to anchor a clean energy project being developed by Recursos de la Biomasa ("REBI") in Spain, a leading Energy Service Company (ESCO) specializing in the decarbonization of residential and industrial heat.

REBI has successfully secured a grant under the NextGenerationEU program, implemented by Instituto para la Diversificación y Ahorro de la Energía ("IDAE"), to support innovative solutions for thermal energy storage and electric heat. bGen ZERO will store and deliver renewable energy for industrial steam to REBI's customer through Brenmiller Europe S.L., a new joint venture company in Europe recently established as a partnership between Brenmiller Energy, Viridi and Green Enesys.

For this specific industrial application, Brenmiller's bGen ZERO will be configured with 1.4 MWh of charging capacity, 10 MWh of storage, and 33 hours of continuous discharge.

"We're pleased to partner with REBI and help advance Spain's clean energy goals using thermal energy storage," said Dr. Jose Luis Moran, managing director of Brenmiller Europe S.L. "By utilizing renewable electricity to charge the storage system, Brenmiller's bGen ZERO technology will contribute to increased energy efficiency and reduced carbon emissions."

"This is the first of many projects we expect to execute in the near term through our newly formed joint venture, Brenmiller Europe," said Avi Brenmiller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brenmiller Energy. "As anticipated, we are seeing a large and growing number of opportunities throughout Europe for our bGen TES technology to further improve returns on industrial decarbonization projects backed by renewable energy grants."

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller's patented bGen ZERO thermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers' needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world's only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy companies. For more information visit the company's website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on X and LinkedIn.

About Brenmiller Europe, S.L.

Brenmiller Europe is a joint venture between Brenmiller Energy, Viridi RE, and Green Enesys aimed at accelerating the adoption of the innovative bGen thermal energy storage technology across Europe. This partnership combines Brenmiller's cutting-edge technology with the renewable energy expertise of European project developers Viridi RE and Green Enesys, who bring an 18-year proven track record in developing, funding, and building over 100 renewable energy projects. For more information, visit Green Enesys and Viridi.

