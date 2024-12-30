Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die Zukunft ist jetzt - KI macht den Unterschied! Smarter. Schneller. Erfolgreicher!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
30.12.24
09:59 Uhr
1,550 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5401,72016:08
Dow Jones News
30.12.2024 20:10 Uhr
221 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Dec-2024 / 18:37 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
30 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               30 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      82,782 
Highest price paid per share:         133.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          130.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 131.6261p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 327,754,409 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (327,754,409) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      131.6261p                    82,782

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
149              132.50          09:39:56         00317516047TRLO1     XLON 
500              132.50          09:51:34         00317517149TRLO1     XLON 
400              132.50          09:51:34         00317517151TRLO1     XLON 
6               132.50          09:59:51         00317517814TRLO1     XLON 
300              132.50          10:07:53         00317517906TRLO1     XLON 
400              132.50          10:07:57         00317517907TRLO1     XLON 
500              132.50          10:39:45         00317518490TRLO1     XLON 
500              132.50          10:55:55         00317519268TRLO1     XLON 
400              132.50          11:12:06         00317519502TRLO1     XLON 
300              132.50          11:27:56         00317519718TRLO1     XLON 
566              132.50          11:27:56         00317519719TRLO1     XLON 
58               133.00          12:34:10         00317520721TRLO1     XLON 
3               133.00          12:34:16         00317520722TRLO1     XLON 
357              133.00          12:34:20         00317520723TRLO1     XLON 
300              133.00          12:34:39         00317520726TRLO1     XLON 
200              133.00          12:35:11         00317520731TRLO1     XLON 
400              133.00          12:44:24         00317520948TRLO1     XLON 
634              132.50          12:51:28         00317521165TRLO1     XLON 
972              132.50          12:51:28         00317521166TRLO1     XLON 
200              133.00          12:51:28         00317521167TRLO1     XLON 
1295              133.00          12:51:28         00317521168TRLO1     XLON 
752              133.00          12:51:28         00317521169TRLO1     XLON 
453              133.00          12:51:34         00317521171TRLO1     XLON 
562              133.00          12:51:34         00317521172TRLO1     XLON 
2770              133.00          12:51:36         00317521174TRLO1     XLON 
200              133.00          12:51:55         00317521180TRLO1     XLON 
890              133.00          12:51:55         00317521181TRLO1     XLON 
200              133.00          12:53:20         00317521210TRLO1     XLON 
1673              132.50          13:02:33         00317521373TRLO1     XLON 
836              132.50          13:02:33         00317521374TRLO1     XLON 
142              132.50          13:03:24         00317521394TRLO1     XLON 
686              132.00          13:09:40         00317521482TRLO1     XLON 
1884              132.00          13:16:33         00317521630TRLO1     XLON 
686              132.00          13:16:33         00317521631TRLO1     XLON 
857              132.00          13:16:33         00317521632TRLO1     XLON 
2584              131.50          13:16:33         00317521633TRLO1     XLON 
5880              132.00          13:16:33         00317521634TRLO1     XLON 
3425              131.50          13:16:33         00317521635TRLO1     XLON 
1366              132.00          13:16:33         00317521636TRLO1     XLON 
149              132.00          13:16:33         00317521637TRLO1     XLON 
3439              131.50          13:16:41         00317521638TRLO1     XLON 
400              131.50          13:17:23         00317521660TRLO1     XLON 
557              131.50          13:17:23         00317521661TRLO1     XLON 
565              132.00          13:18:54         00317521678TRLO1     XLON 
2092              132.00          13:18:54         00317521679TRLO1     XLON 
297              132.00          13:18:54         00317521680TRLO1     XLON 
200              132.00          13:18:54         00317521681TRLO1     XLON 
170              131.50          13:20:16         00317521702TRLO1     XLON 
2250              131.50          13:20:16         00317521703TRLO1     XLON 
500              131.50          13:22:26         00317521713TRLO1     XLON 
300              131.50          13:41:51         00317522090TRLO1     XLON 
149              131.50          13:46:55         00317522150TRLO1     XLON 
500              131.50          13:56:16         00317522337TRLO1     XLON 
300              131.50          13:57:04         00317522359TRLO1     XLON 
400              131.50          14:10:58         00317522584TRLO1     XLON 
522              131.50          14:10:58         00317522585TRLO1     XLON 
59               131.00          14:33:36         00317523119TRLO1     XLON 
795              131.00          14:39:00         00317523364TRLO1     XLON 
1233              131.00          14:39:00         00317523365TRLO1     XLON 
439              131.00          14:39:00         00317523366TRLO1     XLON 
841              131.00          14:39:00         00317523367TRLO1     XLON 
23               131.00          14:39:00         00317523368TRLO1     XLON 
36               131.00          14:39:01         00317523369TRLO1     XLON 
685              131.00          14:40:46         00317523424TRLO1     XLON 
1181              131.50          14:43:01         00317523480TRLO1     XLON 
147              131.50          14:43:01         00317523481TRLO1     XLON 
1109              131.50          14:43:01         00317523482TRLO1     XLON 
894              131.50          14:43:01         00317523483TRLO1     XLON 
2894              131.50          14:43:01         00317523484TRLO1     XLON 
2687              131.50          14:43:01         00317523485TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2024 13:37 ET (18:37 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

200              131.50          14:43:26         00317523498TRLO1     XLON 
3385              131.00          14:59:40         00317523949TRLO1     XLON 
846              131.00          14:59:40         00317523950TRLO1     XLON 
4165              130.50          15:00:19         00317523976TRLO1     XLON 
2445              130.50          15:11:52         00317524261TRLO1     XLON 
500              131.00          15:19:28         00317524359TRLO1     XLON 
3949              131.00          15:19:28         00317524360TRLO1     XLON 
200              131.00          15:20:03         00317524369TRLO1     XLON 
182              131.00          15:20:03         00317524370TRLO1     XLON 
300              131.00          15:26:29         00317524450TRLO1     XLON 
200              131.00          15:35:22         00317524621TRLO1     XLON 
200              131.00          15:35:49         00317524629TRLO1     XLON 
142              131.00          15:36:45         00317524664TRLO1     XLON 
250              130.50          15:48:37         00317524858TRLO1     XLON 
59               130.50          15:48:37         00317524859TRLO1     XLON 
2740              130.50          15:48:37         00317524860TRLO1     XLON 
1466              131.00          16:17:09         00317525623TRLO1     XLON 
1454              131.00          16:17:43         00317525633TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  367739 
EQS News ID:  2059293 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2059293&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2024 13:37 ET (18:37 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.