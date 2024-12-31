BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EHang (EH) announced the preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Total revenues for the fourth quarter are projected to reach RMB 162 million, a year-over-year increase of 187% from RMB 56.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company expects total revenues for fiscal 2024 to reach RMB 454 million, a year-over-year increase of 287% from RMB 117.4 million in 2023.EHang said the upward performance reflects stronger-than-expected market demand for EHangs flagship EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying aerial vehicles, key operational milestones, and growing momentum in the companys business.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX