Evrima Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 31

Evrima plc

AQSE: EVA

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

Evrima plc, the investment issuer focused on structuring investment transactions in the mining and junior exploration and development industries, wishes to notify its shareholders that, effective as of today, Mr Duncan Gordon, formerly a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has retired his post as Director of Evrima.

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, CEO of Evrima, commented:

"The Board and I would like to thank Duncan for his services to Evrima and we wish him well with his present and future endeavours."

Following the resignation of Mr Duncan Gordon, the Board will comprise:

Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman)

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (Chief Executive Officer)





The Company will commence the search for a new non executive director with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Company:



Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director):

burns@evrimaplc.com



Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman):

simon@evrimaplc.com



AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser:

Novum Securities Limited

David Coffman / George Duxberry: +44 (0) 20 7399 9400