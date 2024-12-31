WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation says it has fined Deutsche Lufthansa AG $220,000 and Swiss International Air Lines AG $200,000 for operating flights carrying United Airlines' designator code in regions in which a Federal Aviation Administration flight prohibition was in effect for U.S. operators. The airlines were ordered to cease and desist from future similar violations.?An investigation by the Department's Office of Aviation Consumer Protection revealed that between March 2022 and April 2024, Lufthansa operated multiple flights carrying the United Airlines code in airspace prohibited by the FAA to U.S. operators. By operating these flights in this manner, Lufthansa violated the conditions of its authority to operate and engaged in air transportation without the proper DOT authority.?A separate OACP investigation revealed that between February 2022 and March 2024, Swiss operated multiple flights carrying the United Airlines code in airspace prohibited by the FAA to U.S. operators. By operating these flights in this manner, Swiss violated the conditions of its authority to operate and engaged in air transportation without the proper DOT authority, DOT said in a press release.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX