Dienstag, 31.12.2024
WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065 | Ticker-Symbol: SCQA
Tradegate
30.12.24
11:27 Uhr
63,74 Euro
+1,06
+1,69 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESSWIRE
31.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
116 Leser
ScottsMiracle-Gro: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Supports Pollinator Conservation Through Continued NFWF Partnership

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2024 / ScottsMiracle-Gro

By Kenny Dieglio

Earlier this year, ScottsMiracle-Gro, our Ortho brand, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and the Central Ohio Beekeepers Association (COBA) opened a new bee yard on our Marysville, Ohio campus to reinforce our commitment to pollinators. To continue our support for pollinators beyond our own backyard, The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) in partnership with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and additional partners announced grants to conserve monarch butterflies and other insect pollinators in 24 states.

According to NFWF, the projects supported by 17 grants will increase the quality and quantity of pollinator habitat for monarch butterflies, rusty patched bumble bees and other native pollinators. The projects will also enhance outreach and support voluntary conservation efforts on private working lands.

"Pollinators are critical for the success of gardeners and we are proud to partner with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation on these grants to protect and restore their habitats," said Brian Herrington, president of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. "Aligned with our Pollinator Promise to help establish and enhance pollinator gardens, we look forward to the continued efforts in conserving and recovering pollinators through the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund."

This is the third year of the partnership between NFWF and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation, supporting the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund. Learn more about the ways we GroMoreGood in the world through our Foundation.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
