WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Elon Musk has changed his name on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to Kekius Maximus. His profile picture has also been replaced with the popular meme Pepe the Frog, dressed up as a warrior holding a video game joystick.In a post on X, Musk said, 'Kekius Maximus will soon reach level 80 in hardcore PoE.' In the Path of Exile online game, hitting level 80 represents a crucial milestone.Meanwhile, the media has interpreted the move as a way to publicise the Kekius memecoin, a cryptocurrency token based on blockchain platforms, among the crypto traders.CoinGecko data shows that Kekius skyrocketed over 500% in a few hours after Musk endorsed the memecoin through his profile change.A well-known supporter of cryptocurrencies, Musk had used various steps in the past too to promote the digital coins. Musk also had endorsed the Shiba Inu-inspired Dogecoin in the past.Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla Inc., SpaceX, and AI startup X.AI Corp., among others, had bought Twitter in late 2022 in a $44 billion deal.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX