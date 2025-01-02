Evrima Plc - Appointment of Corporate Adviser

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

02 January 2025

Evrima Plc [AQSE: EVA]

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Appointment of Corporate Adviser

The Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Bowsprit Partners Limited as its AQSE Corporate Adviser with immediate effect.

Bowsprit Partners is a London-based advisory and fundraising boutique specialising in strategic and corporate finance advice to both public and private companies.

The directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

Enquiries:

Company

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director) burns@evrimaplc.com

Bowsprit Partners Limited (Corporate Adviser)

John Treacy / Luis Brime +44 (0) 203 833 4430

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Stockbroker)

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0930