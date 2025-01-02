EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED



Update on the Legacy German Tax Matter

Guernsey, 2 January 2025 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that the German tax authorities have notified their intention to appeal against the recent judgment in the Company's favour in the Legacy German Tax Matter. The Company remains confident that the matter will eventually be resolved in its favour.

The Company will update shareholders on the timing of the appeal process when there is more clarity. In the meantime, the €3.7 million of additional tax paid by the Company is accruing interest at 6% per annum, which would be paid to the Company should it finally prevail in the case.

