Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
WKN: A1T985 | ISIN: GB00B94QM994 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Stuttgart
04.12.24
08:08 Uhr
5,500 Euro
+0,300
+5,77 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2025 10:34 Uhr
123 Leser
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Update on the Legacy German Tax Matter

Finanznachrichten News

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED


Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Hannah Crocker
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Update on the Legacy German Tax Matter

Guernsey, 2 January 2025 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that the German tax authorities have notified their intention to appeal against the recent judgment in the Company's favour in the Legacy German Tax Matter. The Company remains confident that the matter will eventually be resolved in its favour.

The Company will update shareholders on the timing of the appeal process when there is more clarity. In the meantime, the €3.7 million of additional tax paid by the Company is accruing interest at 6% per annum, which would be paid to the Company should it finally prevail in the case.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
