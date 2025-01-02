NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Atavistik Bio announced Thursday that it has entered into a research collaboration with Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) to accelerate the discovery of novel precision allosteric therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs.Under the terms of the collaboration, Atavistik Bio will leverage its proprietary AMPS platform to identify novel allosteric binders against two undisclosed, targets selected by Pfizer.At the completion of the research period, Pfizer will have the option to license the programs. The financial terms of the collaboration are undisclosed.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX